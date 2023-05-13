Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Nathan Hesterman LilCalendar_2.4.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / May 12 2023
Oliver Roberts WarpPNGdt_45.27.lha (System/Datatypes) 159 KB / May 09 2023
jPV^RNO RNORadio_1.4.lha (Audio/Players) 2 MB / May 09 2023
Bernd Assenmacher LHArchiver_1.9.lha (Files/Archive) 5 MB / May 08 2023
BeWorld Woof!_11.0.0.lha (Games/Shoot3D) 17 MB / May 08 2023
Stefan Haubenthal
Less_633.lha (Development/GeekGadgets) 598 KB / May 08 2023
Papiosaur HollywoodCompile_1.1.lha (GUI) 1 MB / May 05 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25 by AndreasM
