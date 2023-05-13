Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Amiga Future Nr. 162 - 12.05.2023
Cover: Ghost Valley - 12.05.2023
Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾, The ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Spider-Man (1984) ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Frankie Crashed on Jupiter ASM 3/86 - 12.05.2023
Final Fight Guy ASM 3/91 - 12.05.2023
Deflektor ASM 4/89 - 12.05.2023
Space Harrier ASM 4/89 - 12.05.2023
Last Battle ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Strike II ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Utopia: The Creation of a Nation ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
F-117A Nighthawk: Stealth Fighter 2.0 ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Necronom ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
9 Lives ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Chronicles of Omega ASM 12/91 - 12.05.2023
Retro Gamer (deutsch) 3/2023 - 07.05.2023
Bubsy: In Krallende Begegnungen der pelzigen Art Man!ac 11/93 - 07.05.2023
Bubsy II Man!ac 10/94 - 07.05.2023
Zool 2 Man!ac 3/95 - 07.05.2023
Bubsy in Fractured Furry Tails Man!ac 3/95 - 07.05.2023
Bubsy 3D Man!ac 2/97 - 07.05.2023
Rurouni Kenshin: Ishin Gekitohen Man!ac 2/97 - 07.05.2023
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2 Man!ac 1/2002 - 07.05.2023
WWF Smackdown! Just Bring It Man!ac 1/2002 - 07.05.2023
Legacy of Kain Series, The: Blood Omen 2 Man!ac 5/2002 - 07.05.2023
Legacy of Kain: Defiance Man!ac 3/2004 - 07.05.2023
Super Bubsy PC Games 10/97 - 07.05.2023
Power Chess PC Games 10/97 - 07.05.2023
Pazifik Admiral PC Games 10/97 - 07.05.2023
Wer ist der Mörder von Taylor French? PC Games 10/97 - 07.05.2023
DSF Golf PC Games 10/97 - 07.05.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25 by AndreasM
