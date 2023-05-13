Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Circus Games / Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Circus Games / Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Circus Games - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Chuckie Egg II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chuckie Egg II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chuckie Egg - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Chuckie Egg - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Yeager's Advanced Flight Trainer 2.0 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chuck Rock - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chrono Quest II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chrono Quest II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chronicles Of Omega, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chrono Quest - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Chrono Quest - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Chronicles Of Omega, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chronicles Of Omega, The - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chronicles Of Omega, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chronicles Of Omega, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chip's Challenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chip's Challenge - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Monkey Business (Early Version) - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business - Update the game page - OCS - 1985
Monkey Business (Early Version) - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1985
Chessmaster 2000, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Chessmaster 2000, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Chess Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chess Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chess Champion 2175 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. II: Special Criminal Investigation - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chase H.Q. - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chase H.Q. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chase H.Q. - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Charge Of The Light Brigade - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Charge Of The Light Brigade - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager Italia '95 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1995
Championship Manager: End Of 1994 Season Data Up-date Disk - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Championship Manager: End Of 1994 Season Data Up-date Disk - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Championship Baseball / G.F.L. Championship Baseball - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Champion Of The Raj - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Champion Of The Raj - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Chambers Of Shaolin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Chambers Of Shaolin - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Centerfold Squares - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Centerfold Squares - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Centerfold Squares - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Centerfold Squares - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Castle Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Castle Warrior - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Castle Master - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
SimAnt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
SimAnt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
SimAnt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Onslaught (Hewson) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Kalle Kloakk - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Kalle Kloakk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Kalle Kloakk - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Rotteroy - Create one new artist page
Robert - Create one new artist page
Docster - Create one new artist page
Megastyle - Create one new developer page
Cougar Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
American Dreams - Upload 4 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Carrier Command - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Carrier Command - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Carl Lewis Challenge, The / Quest For Gold / Carl Lewis Track And Field - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Captive - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Captive - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Captain Fizz Meets The Blaster-Trons / Mission Icarus - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Captain Blood - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Captain Blood - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Capcom Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Capcom Collection - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
California Games II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
California Games II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
California Games - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Caesar - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Caesar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Cadaver: The Pay Off - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cadaver - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cadaver - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cabal - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Cabal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
TenStar Pack - Update the Disk scan comments -
TenStar Pack - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures -
Marble Madness - Update the game page - OCS - 1986
North & South - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
North & South - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Hostages - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Hostages - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
American Dreams - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Hostages - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Operation Jupiter - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Risky Woods - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pirates! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pirates! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pirates! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Pirates! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Butcher Hill - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Butcher Hill - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Builderland: The Story Of Melba - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Builderland: The Story Of Melba - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Buggy Boy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Buggy Boy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Team Hoi - Update the developer page
Team Hoi - Update the Developer logo comments
Team Hoi - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Brian Clough's Football Fortunes - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Brian Clough's Football Fortunes - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Bob Morane: Ocean - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Breach 2 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Breach 2 - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Breach 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Breach 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Breach - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Breach - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Brataccas / Bandersnatch - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Brain Blasters, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brain Blasters, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Borodino - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Borodino - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Borodino - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Border Zone - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Booly - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Booly - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bonanza Bros. - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bonanza Bros. - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bombuzal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bombuzal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Bob Morane: Ocean - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Bob Morane: Ocean - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blue Max: Aces Of The Great War - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
EDOS [Software on Demand] - Update the publisher page
Advanced Ski Simulator - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Advanced Ski Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Advanced Ski Simulator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blue Angel 69 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych: The Extended Levels / Bloodwych: Data Disks - Vol 1 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bloodwych - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bloodwych - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blood Money - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Blitzkrieg / Blitzkrieg May 1940 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blitzkrieg / Blitzkrieg May 1940 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Afrika Korps - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Afrika Korps - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blasteroids - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Blasteroids - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Black Tiger - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Tiger - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Sect - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25
