The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
hollywoodcompile-aros.lha - development/utility - 1.1 - 2 MB - 10.05.2023 - compile HW scripts on many platforms
xump-v.i386-aros.zip - game/platform - 1.0 - 1 MB - 09.05.2023 - multi-platform puzzler by Retroguru
icon_game_38x38.lha - graphics/icon - 1.0 - 373 KB - 09.05.2023 - icon game 38x38 Laptop Desktop
lilcalendar.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 2.4 - 3 MB - 10.05.2023 - Calender scheduling and reminder application
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25 by AndreasM
