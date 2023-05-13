Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
bwbasic320.lha - 3.22 - dev/lang - 1.3M - ByWater BASIC Interpreter v3.20 - (readme)
MagicWB800x600x8-Set2.zip - 1.0 - pix/back - 1.5M - Set 2 of 800x600, 8 col MagicWB backdrops - (readme)
bwbasic322_OS4.lha - 3.22 - dev/lang - 944K - OS 4 ByWater BASIC Interpreter v3.22 - (readme)
HollywoodCompile-AROS.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 1.5M - compile HW scripts on many platforms - (readme)
HollywoodCompile-MOS.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 1.5M - compile HW scripts on many platforms - (readme)
HollywoodCompile-OS3.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 1.3M - compile HW scripts on many plateforms - (readme)
HollywoodCompile-OS4.lha - 1.1 - dev/hwood - 1.8M - compile HW scripts on many platforms - (readme)
less-mos.lha - 633 - dev/gg - 599K - Viewer program similar to "more" - (readme)
MagicWB800x600x8-Set3.zip - 1.0 - pix/back - 304K - Set 3 of 800x600 8 Colour MWB backdrops - (readme)
Mattonite.lha - 20230507 - game/actio - 974K - Arkanoid like PAL game almost finished - (readme)
pgs30a.lha - - text/dtp - 652K - PageStream 3.0a Patches - (readme)
ps3b01.lha - - text/dtp - 771K - PageStream 3.0 to 3.0b Patch - Revised - (readme)
ps3b3.lha - - text/dtp - 153K - PageStream 3.0b Patch 3 of 4 - (readme)
ps3ba1.lha - - text/dtp - 669K - PageStream 3.0a to 3.0b Patch file - (readme)
ps3btu.lha - - text/dtp - 35K - PageStream 3.0b Tune Up - (readme)
ps3c.lha - - text/dtp - 626K - PageStream 3.0c Free Update - (readme)
ps3d.lha - - text/dtp - 709K - PageStream 3.0d Free Update - (readme)
psfont.lha - - text/dtp - 13K - PageStream 3 Font Engine 3.0b update - (readme)
RandomBackdrop.lha - 3.0-bugfix - util/boot - 44K - Up to 255 random backdrops with WB GUI - (readme)
REDPILLGameCreator.lha - 0.9.19 - dev/misc - 3.3M - Game Creator with AGA support - (readme)
TankMouse.lha - 0.3 - driver/input - 14K - Scroll-wheel driver for TankMouse - (readme)
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha - 4.47 - game/role - 18M - Implementation of Tunnels & Trolls RPG - (readme)
LilCalendar.lha - 2.4 - util/time - 3.4M - Versatile calender and reminder program - (readme)
shellcolors.lha - 1.0 - dev/c - 11K - code colored text lines in C - (readme)
WarpPNGdt.lha - 45.27 - util/dtype - 159K - PNG image datatype V45.27 - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 2.2 - util/arc - 109K - ReAction unarchive GUI for xfd/xadmaster - (readme)
RNORadio.lha - 1.4 - mus/play - 2.8M - Internet radio player - (readme)
SMB2-GUI_AROS.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 1.6M - A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers - (readme)
SMB2-GUI_OS3.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 1.3M - A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers - (readme)
SMB2-GUI_OS4.lha - 1.0 - disk/misc - 1.8M - A GUI to create SMB2 dosdrivers - (readme)
SPlay.lha - 1.0b - mus/play - 46K - A quick 8SVX/ADPCM SamplePlayer with Src - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 2.4 - util/misc - 134K - Graphical ASCII file compare/diff viewer - (readme)
avalanche_de.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 8K - German catalog for Avalanche 2.2 - (readme)
avalanche_guide_de.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 8K - German translation of Avalanche.guide - (readme)
bwbasic320c.lha - 3.20c - dev/lang - 3.0M - ByWater BASIC Interpreter v3.20c - (readme)
iBASIC_beta2.lha - 1.0 - dev/lang - 260K - very basic BASIC Interpreter v1.0 beta - (readme)
msInternetStatus.lha - 0.1 - comm/net - 38K - Internet status monitor (+src) - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
«
«
«
«
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
«
«
«
«
«
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 7 neue Abos benötigt.
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 13.05.2023 - 10:25 by AndreasM
