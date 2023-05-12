WarpPNG wurde in der Version 45.27 veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
- Aktualisiert mit libpng 1.6.39 und zlib 1.2.13.
http://aminet.net/package/util/dtype/WarpPNGdt
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
WarpPNG 45.27 veröffentlicht
Published 12.05.2023 - 14:52 by AndreasM
