 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 7 neue Abos benötigt.
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.

Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


GAP Folge 13 ist online

Published 12.05.2023 - 14:46 by AndreasM

German AMIGA Podcast informiert:

Die Folge 13 ist online.
Am 6. Mai 2023 fand die Amiga Ruhrpott Convention in Duisburg statt.
Ich war den ganzen Tag vorort und habe dort ein paar Eindrücke und Stimmen zu diesem erstmalig stattfindenden Event "eingefangen"

Ich wünsche Euch viel Spaß mit der neuen Folge.

Was erwartet Euch beim GAP?
Der Schwerpunkt des Podcasts liegt rund um Amiga Computer und das AmigaOS, sowohl das "klassische" ab 3.1, als auch "NextGen" mit dem AmigaOS 4.1.
Dafür stehen hier ein gut aufgerüsteter Amiga 1200 und ein AmigaOne X5000 zum testen zur Verfügung.

Man "hört" sich und bis dahin alles gute.

https://g-a-p.me/

Back to previous page