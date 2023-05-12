German AMIGA Podcast informiert:
Die Folge 13 ist online.
Am 6. Mai 2023 fand die Amiga Ruhrpott Convention in Duisburg statt.
Ich war den ganzen Tag vorort und habe dort ein paar Eindrücke und Stimmen zu diesem erstmalig stattfindenden Event "eingefangen"
Ich wünsche Euch viel Spaß mit der neuen Folge.
Was erwartet Euch beim GAP?
Der Schwerpunkt des Podcasts liegt rund um Amiga Computer und das AmigaOS, sowohl das "klassische" ab 3.1, als auch "NextGen" mit dem AmigaOS 4.1.
Dafür stehen hier ein gut aufgerüsteter Amiga 1200 und ein AmigaOne X5000 zum testen zur Verfügung.
Man "hört" sich und bis dahin alles gute.
https://g-a-p.me/
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 7 neue Abos benötigt.
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
7 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
GAP Folge 13 ist online
Published 12.05.2023 - 14:46 by AndreasM
Back to previous page