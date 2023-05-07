Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games developed or produced by TitusAlles Spielkram: Indianapolis 500 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAmiga Demos that Still Rock: HAMazing by Desire | Amiga OCS DemoXevious - The FIRST-EVER AI-Powered Game! Amigos: Everything Amiga 400BIOSJERBIL: Rifkin and BASIC 7.0 - CLASS 2023BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and 2021 Amiga demos - CLASS 2023BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and 2022 Amiga demos - CLASS 2023Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 1200 Pistorm32 Games compatibility updateDeathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXTDeathstar: Cube Amiga RTG v1.0Deathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXT part2EORetro: Amiga 500-Spende - Nachklapp - Die Freundin ist wieder komplettHold and Modify: Boot Your Amiga! Who Will Boot On Power Up?Hold and Modify: AWESOME! Amiga Game That Wasn't.Hole In One Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageKjell Baut: VLOG: Mein Amiga 2000 [Teil 2]Manga 303: Exodus the Last War ( 2000 ) Amiga CDManga 303: CyberPunks 2 ( 2023 ) Amiga5 Minuten - Sony Playstation 2 - Yesterchips MuseumMister JBAM: [Amiga] Cyberpunk 2 - Next GenerationMs Mad Lemon: Robocod (James Pond 2) - Nostalgia Time Amiga (Revisit)Ms Mad Lemon: Kickstart Rom Switcher V2 in the Amiga 600NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Elude - We Come In Peace. Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 8RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The AMIGA 3000 - Disassembly, fan change, using Aztec C - AWESOME!Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Playlist erstellen ADF Disketten Dateien nutzen (auch am Emulator!)RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Invitation to Posadas Party 2023 - Amiga Invitro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: The Electronic Knights - Fortocalypse - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Desire - HAMazing - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroGamingMusic: 3 hour Game Music Remix Non-Stop!RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 10.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 11.RobSmithDev: Build The Amazing Levitating #Amiga #BoingBall!rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Red Sector Inc. - Some Muzak Sources (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Chryseis - Rose (1995)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Supreme - Crazy Lines (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Toked Away (1989)Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=CyberPunks 2=- CD32 full version - 1h gameplayScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Xevious1200 (2023) - Commodore Amiga 1200TerribleFire: TF April 2023 UpdateThomaniac: #2020 Amiga Time!...Glücksrad: Habe ich den Dreh raus? [Amiga 500]USER CONTROL: Wie nehme ich meine Amiga auf?Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Detecting BOB collisions