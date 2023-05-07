 

 

 

News Portal
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 07.05.2023 - 10:46 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga games developed or produced by Titus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ2e9bFkk6k


Alles Spielkram: Indianapolis 500 - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoFa3Vz30Z4


Amiga Demos that Still Rock: HAMazing by Desire | Amiga OCS Demo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZL6hM3HeREQ


Xevious - The FIRST-EVER AI-Powered Game! Amigos: Everything Amiga 400 🔥

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Xf-SpIOqe8


BIOSJERBIL: Rifkin and BASIC 7.0 - CLASS 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIQxS6YjtMc


BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and 2021 Amiga demos - CLASS 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TWeng8gocus


BIOSJERBIL: Goedeken and 2022 Amiga demos - CLASS 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTxdkJgmhKs


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 1200 Pistorm32 Games compatibility update

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yY7VeQKKBU


Deathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p99dVFqtafo


Deathstar: Cube Amiga RTG v1.0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FLQWt5nwOG0


Deathstar: AmigaOS 2nd anniversary 32se NEXT part2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuBAeBFisDA


EORetro: Amiga 500-Spende - Nachklapp - Die Freundin ist wieder komplett

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wN5swkmNUsQ


Hold and Modify: Boot Your Amiga! Who Will Boot On Power Up?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKNFXe9vKWI


Hold and Modify: AWESOME! Amiga Game That Wasn't.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6sQqf0hAPCo


Hole In One Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Gg18CnH7O4


Kjell Baut: VLOG: Mein Amiga 2000 [Teil 2]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYK-5f62_fQ


Manga 303: Exodus the Last War ( 2000 ) Amiga CD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fBWJSUVP3U4


Manga 303: CyberPunks 2 ( 2023 ) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uM76tJM7i8E


5 Minuten - Sony Playstation 2 - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1gmiEUMR8h4


Mister JBAM: [Amiga] Cyberpunk 2 - Next Generation

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ur5xnJiH_m0


Ms Mad Lemon: Robocod (James Pond 2) - Nostalgia Time Amiga (Revisit)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6EVngD7XU


Ms Mad Lemon: Kickstart Rom Switcher V2 in the Amiga 600

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AoHQMTdoHpU


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Elude - We Come In Peace. Amiga 1200 with Pistorm32

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQzt2OiR6-c


OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbNtqWOeuG8


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): The AMIGA 3000 - Disassembly, fan change, using Aztec C - AWESOME!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkjXV5MekII


Retro und Games: Amiga Mini Playlist erstellen ADF Disketten Dateien nutzen (auch am Emulator!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyVqm3wrPcc


RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Invitation to Posadas Party 2023 - Amiga Invitro (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cLfz06ChMSQ


RetroDemoScene: The Electronic Knights - Fortocalypse - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtXSrKtMv18


RetroDemoScene: Desire - HAMazing - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KmpmHZXUXI


RetroGamingMusic: 3 hour Game Music Remix Non-Stop!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w7_A8eV-Puk


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 10.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83AY2bzVSRU


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 11.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1LzGvJJOLMQ


RobSmithDev: Build The Amazing Levitating #Amiga #BoingBall!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yzLTEEfZ7o8


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Red Sector Inc. - Some Muzak Sources (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYF_v7Vlrag


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Chryseis - Rose (1995)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSSsoSI_rZc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Supreme - Crazy Lines (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2cYsvLtoBc


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Rebels - Toked Away (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rqi9OihXWLE


Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=CyberPunks 2=- CD32 full version - 1h gameplay

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb8YElHDw7g


Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Xevious1200 (2023) - Commodore Amiga 1200

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3GQIz_FMcU


TerribleFire: TF April 2023 Update

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=we3pbEE3O4k


Thomaniac: #2020 Amiga Time!...Glücksrad: Habe ich den Dreh raus? [Amiga 500]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6VoL1OPQjw


USER CONTROL: Wie nehme ich meine Amiga auf?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgjMxHJxM4M&t=22s


Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Detecting BOB collisions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PDdSC4_9No

