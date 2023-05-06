Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Papiosaur HollywoodCompile_1.1.lha (GUI) 1 MB / May 05 2023
Papiosaur FFMPEGui_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / May 02 2023
Andreas Falkenhahn HWP_hURL_2.0.lha (Development/Hollywood/Plug) 4 MB / May 01 2023
BeWorld, Szilárd Biró EasyRPG_Player_0.8.0.lha (Emulation) 32 MB / May 01 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 06.05.2023 - 10:10 by AndreasM
