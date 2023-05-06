Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
King's Quest V: Absence Makes The Heart Go Yonder Play Time 1/92 - 30.04.2023
Rise of the Dragon Play Time 1/92 - 30.04.2023
Steigenberger Hotelmanager Play Time 2/92 - 30.04.2023
Traders Play Time 2/92 - 30.04.2023
Heart of China Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Red Baron Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Trump Castle II: The Ultimate Casino Gambling Simulation Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Turrican Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Kid Icarus: Von Mythen und Monstern Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Battletoads Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Golden Axe II Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
ToeJam & Earl Play Time 3/92 - 30.04.2023
Adventures of Willy Beamish, The Play Time 4/92 - 30.04.2023
Zack! Play Time 4/92 - 30.04.2023
Shadow of the Beast II Play Time 4/92 - 30.04.2023
Kid Gloves II: The Journey Back Play Time 4/92 - 30.04.2023
BIG-N-Club 4/2023 - 28.04.2023
Age of Empires: Der Aufstieg Roms PC Games 12/98 - 28.04.2023
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Soaked! PC Games 8/2005 - 28.04.2023
Afterlife: Chaos im Jenseits PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Baku Baku PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Battle Race PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Synnergist PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
American Civil War, The: From Sumter to Appomattox PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Need for Speed, The - Special Edition PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Terror T.R.A.X.: Track of the Vampire PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Sonic CD PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Mortimer and the Riddles of the Medallion PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
QIN: Tomb of the Middle Kingdom PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Golden Gate Killer PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Microsoft Return of Arcade PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 06.05.2023 - 10:10 by AndreasM
