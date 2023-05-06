Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Cyberpunks 2 - Update the game page - AGA - 2023
Cyberpunks 2 - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - AGA - 2023
Cyberpunks 2 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA - 2023
Mutation - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Cyberpunks - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cyberpunks 2 - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 2023
Cyberpunks 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 2023
Cyberpunks 2 - Create one new game page - AGA - 2023
Soundsnap - Create one new artist page
Battleships - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Battleships - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Battleships - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Battleships - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Battleships - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Battlemaster - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Battlehawks 1942 - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Tank: Barbarossa To Stalingrad - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Chess - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Battle Chess - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Batman The Movie / Batman - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Batman: The Caped Crusader - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
B.A.T. (Bureau Of Astral Troubleshooters) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bargon Attack - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bargon Attack - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Bard's Tale, The: Tales Of The Unknown - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / Bande A Picsou, La: La RuÃ©e Vers L'or - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / Bande A Picsou, La: La RuÃ©e Vers L'or - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / Bande A Picsou, La: La RuÃ©e Vers L'or - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / Bande A Picsou, La: La RuÃ©e Vers L'or - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II: The Dungeon Of Drax / Barbarian II: Le Dongeon De Drax - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Barbarian II - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barbarian II - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Barbarian: The Ultimate Warrior - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Barbarian - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Barbarian - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Barbarian - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Barbarian - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Barbarian - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
DuckTales: The Quest For Gold / Bande A Picsou, La: La RuÃ©e Vers L'or - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ballistix - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Ballistix - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Ballistix - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Balance Of Power: The 1990 Edition - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Balance Of Power: The 1990 Edition - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Balance Of Power: The 1990 Edition - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Badlands Pete - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Badlands Pete - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Badlands Pete - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Badlands Pete - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
BadLands - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Ninja / Bad Dudes vs. Dragonninja - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Bad Company - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bad Company - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Backlash - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Backlash - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Back To The Future Part III - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Back To The Future Part III - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Conversion screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Baby Jo In ''Going Home'' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Platoon - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Platoon - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Spellbound! - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Baal - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Baal - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Baal - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Axel's Magic Hammer - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Axel's Magic Hammer - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
AWESOME - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
AWESOME - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Auto Duel - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Auto Duel - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Austerlitz (P.S.S.) - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Austerlitz (P.S.S.) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Austerlitz (P.S.S.) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Atomic Robo-Kid - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATF II (Advanced Tactical Fighter II) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
ATAX - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Astate: La MalÃ©diction Des Templiers - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Astate: La MalÃ©diction Des Templiers - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hextime / Memohex - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mikko Ketonen - Create one new artist page
Hextime / Memohex - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hextime / Memohex - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fernando Vieira - Create one new artist page
T-Racer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Narco Police - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ricardo Arias - Create one new artist page
Juan Gaspar - Create one new artist page
Army Moves - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Army Moves - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Narco Police - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death / Azimodius: The Angel Of Death - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death / Azimodius: The Angel Of Death - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death / Azimodius: The Angel Of Death - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death / Azimodius: The Angel Of Death - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Astaroth: The Angel Of Death / Azimodius: The Angel Of Death - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Artificial Dreams - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Artificial Dreams - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Artificial Dreams - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Army Moves - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Army Moves - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Armour-Geddon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armour-Geddon - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Armageddon Man, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Armageddon Man, The - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Armada - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Armada - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Aladdin's Magic Lamp - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Aladdin's Magic Lamp - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1989
Aladdin's Magic Lamp - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Aladdin's Magic Lamp - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Aladdin's Magic Lamp - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Arkanoid: Revenge Of Doh - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Arkanoid - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Arena (Psygnosis) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Arena (Psygnosis) - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Arcticfox - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Arcticfox - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1986
Archipelagos - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Archipelagos - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Kennedy Approach - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Barbarian - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Airball - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Airball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Airball - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Arachnophobia - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arachnophobia - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Emmanuelle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Emmanuelle - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Arachnophobia - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Aquanaut (Addictive) / Aquamarine - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Apprentice - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Apprentice - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
APB / All Points Bulletin - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
APB / All Points Bulletin - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Antago - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Antago - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 9 neue Abos benötigt.
9 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
9 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 06.05.2023 - 10:10 by AndreasM
Back to previous page