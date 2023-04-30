Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Commodore Amiga A10 Speakers - Can we fix them?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OGCPQkLcCYY
Alex Harkonnen75: Arcade Amiga Games: Capcom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6Y4CmKD_d8
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Strider II - AMIGA - Comentado 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NXzdDN-GWvs
Amigos Retro Gaming: Moonstone: The Gritty Amiga Classic You NEED To Play! In-Depth History & Review!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQvDVv5HhEI
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SENSIBLE SOCCER - A RETROSPECTIVE (1992 - ONWARDS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2u8SIjYC9a4
Chris Edwards Restoration: Italux Amiga 2000 r4 board 1- damn i hate these rev 4's!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFB1WXksaOE
Chris Edwards Restoration: italux Amiga 2000 r4 board 2 of blackness and More!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k8RmFPSEayc
Dan Wood: Watching Youtube on a 1993 Amiga CD32 Console
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YatNtEO17K4
Formula: House Music on Vintage Computer - Commodore Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GcQH7EuENr8
Last Ninja 2 Final Battle Improved Remix (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Amiga Remix) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xaGekAAH58c
Last Ninja 2 Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Finetuned Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OBaJNLSHKCw
Hold and Modify: Amiga COMBAT: 68060 Vs PiStorm32. ChipRam Wars?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pGYggNNi2c8
Hold and Modify: TRIPLE AMIGA UPDATES! Roms, SMB, PiStorm32!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AOdlW6GHtkg
High Steel Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CQ-efTeMGns
Space Gun Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CConYx_6-Fg
Playstation 2 Slim Lasertausch (easy!) - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6lqSepFeAI
Mr Lurch's Things: Canberra Vintage Computer Expo 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSTOAYXpU6g
Ms Mad Lemon: Bubble Bobble & Tiny Bobble - Nostalgia Time Amiga Gameplay
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S9ZXSYJToX0
Ms Mad Lemon: The Amiga's Furious Fan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bP5m7RWRhOU
OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 7
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=logQofo3v6A
Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #7 - Zanthias Labor!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4CyKDlXb4uo
Retro Gadget Man: I Bought A Commodore AMIGA A1200 "CONDITION UNKOWN!" Does it work or was it A Swiz ??
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0IAOAv9kPpI
Retro4u: Replacing the Laser on an Amiga CD32 - What Could Go Wrong?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A76LikUgYXY
RetroGamingMusic: Review & Comparison: Wireless Amiga Tank Mouse
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlwElDaUduM
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2XpoIWwLoRg
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 9.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ElF1uEY8eOY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Great Balls of Fire - New Stuff (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtrZmKdp2bA
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision Factory - Vector Beast (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Umnylzj7GQ
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Bomb - Saturne 3 Party Invitaton (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tgYjQvlGPXE
Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=CyberPunks 2=- demo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08lpbl-8UFA
Thomaniac: #2014 Special: ENTER.ch - Das Museum für Computer und Unterhaltungselektronik in Solothurn (CH)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n8KKoiHcwx8
Thomaniac: #2016 Der CD-RUMtreiber #75: Aminet Set 2 Pt.02 [Amiga]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TLG7A6344I
Torque: [GER] Torque's Vorstellung seiner lieblings Amiga-Spiele in einem kurzen Video!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfjSdGhQngE
USER CONTROL: Wie nehme ich meine Amiga auf?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IgjMxHJxM4M
Published 30.04.2023 - 13:40 by AndreasM
