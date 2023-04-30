Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: Commodore Amiga A10 Speakers - Can we fix them?Alex Harkonnen75: Arcade Amiga Games: CapcomAMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Strider II - AMIGA - Comentado 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Moonstone: The Gritty Amiga Classic You NEED To Play! In-Depth History & Review!Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | SENSIBLE SOCCER - A RETROSPECTIVE (1992 - ONWARDS)Chris Edwards Restoration: Italux Amiga 2000 r4 board 1- damn i hate these rev 4's!!!Chris Edwards Restoration: italux Amiga 2000 r4 board 2 of blackness and More!Dan Wood: Watching Youtube on a 1993 Amiga CD32 ConsoleFormula: House Music on Vintage Computer - Commodore AmigaLast Ninja 2 Final Battle Improved Remix (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Amiga Remix) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Finetuned Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga COMBAT: 68060 Vs PiStorm32. ChipRam Wars?Hold and Modify: TRIPLE AMIGA UPDATES! Roms, SMB, PiStorm32!High Steel Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageSpace Gun Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GagePlaystation 2 Slim Lasertausch (easy!) - Yesterchips MuseumMr Lurch's Things: Canberra Vintage Computer Expo 2023Ms Mad Lemon: Bubble Bobble & Tiny Bobble - Nostalgia Time Amiga GameplayMs Mad Lemon: The Amiga's Furious FanOldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 7Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #7 - Zanthias Labor!Retro Gadget Man: I Bought A Commodore AMIGA A1200 "CONDITION UNKOWN!" Does it work or was it A Swiz ??Retro4u: Replacing the Laser on an Amiga CD32 - What Could Go Wrong?RetroGamingMusic: Review & Comparison: Wireless Amiga Tank MouseRetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 8.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 9.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: The Great Balls of Fire - New Stuff (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision Factory - Vector Beast (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Bomb - Saturne 3 Party Invitaton (1995)Saberman RetroNews: Commodore Amiga -=CyberPunks 2=- demoThomaniac: #2014 Special: ENTER.ch - Das Museum für Computer und Unterhaltungselektronik in Solothurn (CH)Thomaniac: #2016 Der CD-RUMtreiber #75: Aminet Set 2 Pt.02 [Amiga]Torque: [GER] Torque's Vorstellung seiner lieblings Amiga-Spiele in einem kurzen Video!USER CONTROL: Wie nehme ich meine Amiga auf?