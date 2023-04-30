HippoPlayerIR wurde in der Version 1.6 veröffentlicht.
Braucht heutzutage noch jemand einen ferngesteuerten Amiga-Computer? Überhaupt nicht, also... lasst es uns tun! .
In diesem einfachen Projekt wird vermittelt, wie man einen drahtlosen IR-Empfänger mit dem Amiga verbindet und wie man den HippoPlayer steuert, während man Musikmodule hört.
https://github.com/marekhac/HippoPlayerIR
HippoPlayerIR 1.6 veröffentlicht
Published 30.04.2023 - 13:03
