WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Vixen / She-Fox - [fixed] - (Martech Games) 2nd button problem with some pads fixed, slowdown option for fast machines added - Info
Max Rally - [improved] - (Fortress) 68020 restriction removed, CD32 version supported - Info
Days of Thunder - [improved] - (Mindscape) using fast memory, sound fixed, trainer and manual added - Info
MoonBase - [improved] - Lunar Colony Simulator</a> - (Wesson) supports unofficial french version, slave 512k only provided - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/MoonBase.html]Info
Bug Bomber - [fixed] - (Kingsoft) keyboard handler and interrupts fixed, some empty dbf loops patched, install script updated - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 10 neue Abos benötigt.
10 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
10 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 29.04.2023 - 10:17 by AndreasM
Back to previous page