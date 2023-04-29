Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Nathan Hesterman LilCalendar_2.0.lha (Office/Organizer) 1 MB / Apr 27 2023
Fabrizio Bartoloni uif2iso_0.1.2.lha (Files/Convert) 35 KB / Apr 26 2023
Salvatore Salis ISOtools.lha (Files/Convert) 50 KB / Apr 26 2023
Carsten Siegner ccd2iso_0.3.lha (Files/Convert) 192 KB / Apr 26 2023
Papiosaur ImageCDConvert_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / Apr 26 2023
Christian Rosentreter Block_2.05.lha (Files/Tools) 24 KB / Apr 24 2023
Bernd Assenmacher Image2PDF_2.1.lha (Graphics/Convert) 2 MB / Apr 23 2023
Stefan Haubenthal IntyColor.lha (Graphics/Convert) 73 KB / Apr 23 2023
MrZammler iGame_2.3.2.lha (Games/Launcher) 413 KB / Apr 21 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 10 neue Abos benötigt.
10 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
10 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 29.04.2023 - 10:17 by AndreasM
Back to previous page