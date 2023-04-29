Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
BIG-N-Club 4/2023 - 28.04.2023
Age of Empires: Der Aufstieg Roms PC Games 12/98 - 28.04.2023
RollerCoaster Tycoon 3: Soaked! PC Games 8/2005 - 28.04.2023
Afterlife: Chaos im Jenseits PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Baku Baku PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Battle Race PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Synnergist PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
American Civil War, The: From Sumter to Appomattox PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Need for Speed, The - Special Edition PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Terror T.R.A.X.: Track of the Vampire PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Sonic CD PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Karma: Der Fluch der 12 Höhlen PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Mortimer and the Riddles of the Medallion PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
QIN: Tomb of the Middle Kingdom PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Golden Gate Killer PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Microsoft Return of Arcade PC Games 9/96 - 28.04.2023
Yo! Joe! Amiga Joker 4/93 - 23.04.2023
Bi-Fi Roll 2: Action in Hollywood PC Games 9/94 - 23.04.2023
Hocus Pocus PC Games 9/94 - 23.04.2023
Pinball Dreams 2 PC Games 9/94 - 23.04.2023
Ports of Call PC Games 9/94 - 23.04.2023
Software Toolworks' Star Wars Chess, The PC Games 9/94 - 23.04.2023
Starring Charlie Chaplin ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Poltergeist ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Archon: The Light and the Dark ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Maniax ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Super Trolley ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Stock Market: The Game ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Good Luck! ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Starray ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Hotshot ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Hoppin' Mad ASM 9/88 - 23.04.2023
Patrizier II: Geld und Macht PC Games 2/2001 - 21.04.2023
Patrizier II: Aufschwung der Hanse PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Atlantis III: Die neue Welt PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure (Director's Cut) PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Soldiers: Heroes of World War II PC Games 9/2004 - 21.04.2023
Fire Department 2 PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Nexagon Deathmatch PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Football Manager 2005 PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Blitzkrieg: Rolling Thunder PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Lion PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Locus PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Psychic Detective PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Anvil of Dawn PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Mega Man X PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Panzer General II PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Ecco the Dolphin PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
29.04.2023
