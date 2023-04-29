 

 

 

Neue HOL Uploads

Published 29.04.2023 - 10:17 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Goal! / 90 Minutes - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Coloris - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Formula Ace - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Piracy On The High Seas - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Piracy On The High Seas - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Treasure Island Dizzy - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Treasure Island Dizzy - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Super Hang-On - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Super Hang-On - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃ­a Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spy Who Loved Me, The / EspÃ­a Que Me Amo, La / Spion Der Mich Liebte, Der / Espion Qui M'Aimait, L' / Spia Che Mi Amava, La - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Rules Of Engagement II - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rules Of Engagement II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rules Of Engagement II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rules Of Engagement - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rules Of Engagement - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rules Of Engagement - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rolling Thunder - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Rolling Thunder - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Rolling Thunder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Formula Ace - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Avesoft - Upload 1 Publisher logo picture
Nikki Corruptions - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Formula Ace - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Formula Ace - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ari NykÃ¤nen - Create one new artist page
Formula Ace - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Nikki Corruptions - Create one new developer page
Real Ghostbusters, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Real Ghostbusters, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Real Ghostbusters, The - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Overlord (Virgin) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Patrizier, Der - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Patrizier, Der - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Patrizier, Der - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Albion - Update the game page - AGA
Maria Renard's Revenge - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - AGA, CD32 - 2022
Maria Renard's Revenge - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - AGA, CD32 - 2022
Maria Renard's Revenge - Update the game page - AGA, CD32 - 2022
Maria Renard's Revenge - Create one new game page - AGA, CD32 - 2022
Ansimuz - Create one new artist page
Aamatniekss - Create one new artist page
Galactic Empire - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Galactic Empire - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cougar Force - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cougar Force - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Panzer Battles - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Panzer Battles - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Panzer Battles - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Overlord (Virgin) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Overlord (Virgin) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Oo-Topos - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Oo-Topos - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Nur Nicht Ãrgern - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
McGee At The Fun Fair - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
McGee At The Fun Fair - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
McGee At The Fun Fair - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
McGee - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Maelstrom - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lords Of The Realm - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Lords Of The Realm - Upload 12 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Kennedy Approach - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Katie's Farm - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Susan Wiltse - Create one new artist page
James McCarthy - Create one new artist page
Steve Vance - Create one new artist page
Gregory Scott - Create one new artist page
Frank Andrews - Create one new artist page
Katie's Farm - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Katie's Farm - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
ISS: Incredible Shrinking Sphere - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
ISS: Incredible Shrinking Sphere - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Brat - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Halley Project, The: A Mission In Our Solar System - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Halley Project, The: A Mission In Our Solar System - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Gettysburg: The Turning Point - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Brat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brat - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brat - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brat - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Brat - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Flight Of The Intruder - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Flight Of The Intruder - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
A320 Airbus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
A320 Airbus - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Geisha - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Geisha - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Geisha - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
No Exit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
No Exit - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe / Scrabble Version Luxe Pour Micro Ordinateurs - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe / Scrabble Version Luxe Pour Micro Ordinateurs - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe / Scrabble Version Luxe Pour Micro Ordinateurs - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe / Scrabble Version Luxe Pour Micro Ordinateurs - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Micro Scrabble / Micro Scrabble De Luxe / Scrabble Version Luxe Pour Micro Ordinateurs - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Roll-out - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Transarctica / Arctic Baron - Update the Disk scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Transarctica / Arctic Baron - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
No Exit - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Black Gold (Starbyte) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Black Gold (Starbyte) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: The Graphic Adventure / Indiana Jones Y La Ultima Cruzada: Aventura Grafica / Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade: Das Graphic Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Coloris - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Coloris - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bitmap Brothers Volume 2, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sky Cabbie - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sky Cabbie - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cool Spot - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cool Spot - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
No Exit - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
No Exit - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Judo-Atemi - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Quest For Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Quest For Glory I: So You Want To Be A Hero - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Angel Nieto Pole 500 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Angel Nieto Pole 500 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
7 Colors - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
7 Colors - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
7 Colors - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
X-Out - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Striker (Rage) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Striker (Rage) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Striker (Rage) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kolo Szczescia (Eureka) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kolo Szczescia (Eureka) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kolo Szczescia (Fantasia) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Flippit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Demolition Mission - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Arcade Smash Hits / Sega Arcade Smash Hits - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Arcade Smash Hits / Sega Arcade Smash Hits - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Tile Trial - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Ski-Run - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dynamite Dick - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Pong - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
Lunar Escape - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Balloonacy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Summer Olympiad - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Brain Fodder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Summer Olympiad - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Rolling (Avesoft) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bomb Jack - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Bomb Jack - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Total Eclipse - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Total Eclipse - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
QuickSoft - Create one new developer page
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles / Tortugas Ninja / Tortues Ninja, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Midwinter - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Murder On The Atlantic - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Uomo Ragno, L': ...E Ora, Carnage! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Uomo Ragno, L': ...E Ora, Carnage! - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Uomo Ragno, L': ...E Ora, Carnage! - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Medieval Warriors - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Medieval Warriors - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Medieval Warriors - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Medieval Warriors - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Medieval Warriors - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Heretic & Hexen - Update the game page - AmigaCD - 1999
Ultimate XTreme Racing - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD - 2000
Medieval Warriors - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Blizzard - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Planetfall - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1985
Planetfall - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1985
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 14: Il Bosco Degli Assassini - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Simulman 03: Nel Regno Di Doors - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tex 08: Dramma Al Circo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Tex 06: Lotta Sul Mare (Battle On The Sea) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Kult: The Temple Of Flying Saucers - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Simulman 07: Il Grande Freddo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 03: Storia Di Nessuno - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 03: Storia Di Nessuno - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page