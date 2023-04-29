The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
acesup.i386-aros.lha - game/card - 1.0 - 3 MB - 27.04.2023 - solitaire card game
games_drawer_kensv4.lha - graphics/icon - 1.1 - 247 KB - 23.04.2023 - Drawer Games Icons Kens v4 Style
image2pdf.i386-aros.lha - office/dtp - 2.1 - 10 MB - 25.04.2023 - convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
lilcalendar.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 2.0 - 3 MB - 25.04.2023 - Calender scheduling and reminder application
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
29.04.2023
