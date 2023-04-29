Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
iGame.lha - v2.3.2 - util/misc - 414K - Front-end for WHDLoad - (readme)
MorPhONG.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 438K - A remake of the famous Pong - (readme)
pcisata.lha - 0.2 - driver/media - 13K - Mediator SATA Driver - (readme)
P96Prefs.lha - 47.7.1 - driver/video - 78K - P96 Preferences Editor - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.4 - game/actio - 46K - Land on Earth, Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
SteMarRegMag2Theme.lha - - util/dopus - 645K - My Magellan II theme - (readme)
IntyColor.lha - - gfx/conv - 73K - Converter from BMP to Intellivision - (readme)
LN22023Collection.lha - - mods/misc - 35M - 4ch LN22023 MED Collection - (readme)
AmiVms.lha - - misc/emu - 3.8M - Simulates OpenVMS commands - (readme)
Image2PDF.lha - 2.1 - util/conv - 10M - convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF - (readme)
LilCalendar.lha - 2.0 - util/time - 3.4M - Versatile calender and reminder program - (readme)
TankMouse.lha - 0.2 - driver/input - 13K - Scroll-wheel driver for TankMouse - (readme)
AcesUp.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 3.0M - Aces Up solitaire card game - (readme)
SPlay.lha - 1.0b - mus/play - 18K - A quick 8SVX/ADPCM SamplePlayer - (readme)
TilesSlide.lha - 3.0-error p... - game/actio - 84K - Align 3-4 tiles of the same colour on WB - (readme)
TinyInvaders.lha - 2.7-4 cols ... - game/shoot - 1.7M - SPACE INVADERS poor clone in development - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.39 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.39 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
HippoPlayerIR.zip - 1.6 - docs/hard - 30K - Wirelessly controlled HippoPlayer - (readme)
IdentifyLib_FR.lha - 42.1 - util/libs - 21K - French catalog and docs for identify.lib - (readme)
LN2FinalBattleImprvd.lha - - mods/misc - 125K - 4ch LN2FinalBattleImprvd MED - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.39 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
GunFight_OS3.lha - 1.1 - game/2play - 4.9M - 2 player western game - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 29.04.2023 - 10:17 by AndreasM
