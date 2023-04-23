Iris wurde in der Version 1.13 für MorphOS veröffentlicht.
Änderungen:
- Korrekturen und Optimierungen im zweispaltigen Modus
- Leistungsprobleme beim Öffnen von Mails in einem neuen Lesefenster behoben
- Umgehung von MUI-Leistungsproblemen
https://iris-morphos.com
Iris 1.13 veröffentlicht
Published 23.04.2023 - 13:46 by AndreasM
