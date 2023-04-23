 

 

 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 23.04.2023 - 12:19 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Remakes or games inspired by Amiga games Part II

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws2Cx5hy0TA


Alles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Krefeld am 15.04.2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JHk1ZqzYUQ


AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Boxx 4 - AMIGA - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzFaBcNssO0


Amigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ4jhp_TM6Y


Epsilon 9: The Uncharted Amiga Gem - A Deep Dive & Retrospective Review on Amigos: Everything Amiga!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJXy7xdxrSg


BIOSJERBIL: Pleasance - Vultures to Vampires, the Amiga Global Alliance - CLASS 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqCH5jUAWDU


BIOSJERBIL: Stern and the book Amiga - CLASS 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ5KowiKQaY


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Delfina Plus 16 bit sound card

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLohRfVy3y4


Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga4000 and the busted ram sockets

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_AEUWa6InM


Classic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXB-vCI5lmg


EORetro: Amiga-Spende - Eine Freundin in Einzelteilen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoi6GVihBU8


FairLight TV # 74, Interview with the Edison, Datastorm and Gubbdata party organizers

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ER7laxKDYDY


GoodThings Development: Vorstellung: Barbariana Demo 0.01d

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06kE9-BkNUc


Last Ninja 2 Mansion Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsHbf7pxjDU


Last Ninja 2 Final Battle (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Final Battle Remix Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RKiS4bwT_w


Hold and Modify: Amiga Green Screen Fun! (plus mail call!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAPTuJyV_AY


Hold and Modify: PiStorm32 Amiga ANIM Formats Tests!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N91jxZNyGCA


it's a P/XEL thing: 5 MORE AMIGA Games coming in 2023 that you CAN'T MISS!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqHyIISaoPs


Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Power Supply Repair Attempt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MqysMpiQYU


HellRaider Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpV_yk97-IE


INPUT BUG - Workaround in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ28lf26SkU


Monstershark-Media: Donald Duck´s Playground inkl. DISNEY RANT // A500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPzUESWNRgw


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Death Rally for Amiga.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHK9kpeqlh4


OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming (Complete Series 1986-1995)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYgkcgnHW08


Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #6 - Endlich aus dem Labyrinth! (Cut Version)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsf6U8qTfWw


Pixel Cherry Ninja: Commodore Amiga Set Up Tutorial | MiSTer FPGA DE10 NANO | Quick, Easy and Beautiful (April 2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVXpl79U9HI


RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Dead Amiga 1200 - you won't believe what I found inside ... and how it came out in the end

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpbjNyDWJ3Q


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRHXuzfJcLs


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wqHAhDLqlQ


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Donut Fetish - Hmmm (1996)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-LfMgRPb1Q


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wings of Tomorrow - First Demo (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC7DugwdZE8


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Nature - Democratic (2004)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1ka6_bhvtY


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Duplo - Bitwrestler (1995)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYeQbQGBpuQ


Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #164 - Postal 4 with Mike Jaret & Vince Desi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5VasnDHXls


Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Tenebra (2023) - Commodore Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dsf6aZuqHpw


Thomaniac: #2010 Pickup Time! Filme, Mucke, und die Retro Games Con Krefeld, Kulturfabrik, 15.04.2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxyXnJK10j8


Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Dune Legacy - Clone of Westood Studios' Dune2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhmMNDwEVes


Wrangler Amiga: Prelude Sound Card Remake

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT68M1rjI8Y


Yawning Angel Retro: My Amiga Top 10 Games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_Xz8NdHlkA

