Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alex Harkonnen75: Remakes or games inspired by Amiga games Part II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ws2Cx5hy0TA
Alles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Krefeld am 15.04.2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JHk1ZqzYUQ
AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Boxx 4 - AMIGA - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wzFaBcNssO0
Amigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ4jhp_TM6Y
Epsilon 9: The Uncharted Amiga Gem - A Deep Dive & Retrospective Review on Amigos: Everything Amiga!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJXy7xdxrSg
BIOSJERBIL: Pleasance - Vultures to Vampires, the Amiga Global Alliance - CLASS 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqCH5jUAWDU
BIOSJERBIL: Stern and the book Amiga - CLASS 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQ5KowiKQaY
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Delfina Plus 16 bit sound card
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLohRfVy3y4
Chris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga4000 and the busted ram sockets
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_AEUWa6InM
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nXB-vCI5lmg
EORetro: Amiga-Spende - Eine Freundin in Einzelteilen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hoi6GVihBU8
FairLight TV # 74, Interview with the Edison, Datastorm and Gubbdata party organizers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ER7laxKDYDY
GoodThings Development: Vorstellung: Barbariana Demo 0.01d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06kE9-BkNUc
Last Ninja 2 Mansion Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RsHbf7pxjDU
Last Ninja 2 Final Battle (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Final Battle Remix Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5RKiS4bwT_w
Hold and Modify: Amiga Green Screen Fun! (plus mail call!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAPTuJyV_AY
Hold and Modify: PiStorm32 Amiga ANIM Formats Tests!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N91jxZNyGCA
it's a P/XEL thing: 5 MORE AMIGA Games coming in 2023 that you CAN'T MISS!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqHyIISaoPs
Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Power Supply Repair Attempt
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3MqysMpiQYU
HellRaider Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpV_yk97-IE
INPUT BUG - Workaround in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ28lf26SkU
Monstershark-Media: Donald Duck´s Playground inkl. DISNEY RANT // A500 Mini // Robosaurus Spielothek
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPzUESWNRgw
NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Death Rally for Amiga.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HHK9kpeqlh4
OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming (Complete Series 1986-1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fYgkcgnHW08
Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #6 - Endlich aus dem Labyrinth! (Cut Version)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nsf6U8qTfWw
Pixel Cherry Ninja: Commodore Amiga Set Up Tutorial | MiSTer FPGA DE10 NANO | Quick, Easy and Beautiful (April 2023)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uVXpl79U9HI
RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Dead Amiga 1200 - you won't believe what I found inside ... and how it came out in the end
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpbjNyDWJ3Q
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FRHXuzfJcLs
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5wqHAhDLqlQ
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Donut Fetish - Hmmm (1996)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-LfMgRPb1Q
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wings of Tomorrow - First Demo (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wC7DugwdZE8
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Nature - Democratic (2004)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1ka6_bhvtY
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Duplo - Bitwrestler (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYeQbQGBpuQ
Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #164 - Postal 4 with Mike Jaret & Vince Desi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5VasnDHXls
Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Tenebra (2023) - Commodore Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dsf6aZuqHpw
Thomaniac: #2010 Pickup Time! Filme, Mucke, und die Retro Games Con Krefeld, Kulturfabrik, 15.04.2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxyXnJK10j8
Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Dune Legacy - Clone of Westood Studios' Dune2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HhmMNDwEVes
Wrangler Amiga: Prelude Sound Card Remake
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT68M1rjI8Y
Yawning Angel Retro: My Amiga Top 10 Games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V_Xz8NdHlkA
