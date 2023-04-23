Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Remakes or games inspired by Amiga games Part IIAlles Spielkram: DAS war die RETRO GAMES CON in Krefeld am 15.04.2023AMIGA FACTORY: Longplay Boxx 4 - AMIGA - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!Epsilon 9: The Uncharted Amiga Gem - A Deep Dive & Retrospective Review on Amigos: Everything Amiga!BIOSJERBIL: Pleasance - Vultures to Vampires, the Amiga Global Alliance - CLASS 2023BIOSJERBIL: Stern and the book Amiga - CLASS 2023Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Delfina Plus 16 bit sound cardChris Edwards Restoration: The Commodore Amiga4000 and the busted ram socketsClassic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 2EORetro: Amiga-Spende - Eine Freundin in EinzelteilenFairLight TV # 74, Interview with the Edison, Datastorm and Gubbdata party organizersGoodThings Development: Vorstellung: Barbariana Demo 0.01dLast Ninja 2 Mansion Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 Final Battle (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Final Battle Remix Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga Green Screen Fun! (plus mail call!)Hold and Modify: PiStorm32 Amiga ANIM Formats Tests!it's a P/XEL thing: 5 MORE AMIGA Games coming in 2023 that you CAN'T MISS!Jan Beta: Amiga 500 Power Supply Repair AttemptHellRaider Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageINPUT BUG - Workaround in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips MuseumMonstershark-Media: Donald Duck´s Playground inkl. DISNEY RANT // A500 Mini // Robosaurus SpielothekNIKS - Retro Game Channel: Death Rally for Amiga.OldAndNewVideoGames: 10 Years of Amiga Gaming (Complete Series 1986-1995)Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #6 - Endlich aus dem Labyrinth! (Cut Version)Pixel Cherry Ninja: Commodore Amiga Set Up Tutorial | MiSTer FPGA DE10 NANO | Quick, Easy and Beautiful (April 2023)RETRO is the new black (Wolfgang Kierdorf): Dead Amiga 1200 - you won't believe what I found inside ... and how it came out in the endRetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 6.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 7.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Donut Fetish - Hmmm (1996)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Wings of Tomorrow - First Demo (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Nature - Democratic (2004)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Duplo - Bitwrestler (1995)Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #164 - Postal 4 with Mike Jaret & Vince DesiScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Tenebra (2023) - Commodore AmigaThomaniac: #2010 Pickup Time! Filme, Mucke, und die Retro Games Con Krefeld, Kulturfabrik, 15.04.2023Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: Dune Legacy - Clone of Westood Studios' Dune2Wrangler Amiga: Prelude Sound Card RemakeYawning Angel Retro: My Amiga Top 10 Games