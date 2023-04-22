Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
MrZammler iGame_2.3.2.lha (Games/Launcher) 413 KB / Apr 21 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.13.lha (Email) 22 MB / Apr 20 2023
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal AmiArcadia_29.38.lha (Emulation) 4 MB / Apr 19 2023
Stefan Haubenthal IntyBASIC_1.4.2.lha (Development/Cross) 750 KB / Apr 19 2023
Papiosaur FICE-GUI_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / Apr 18 2023
BeWorld Nanosaur_1.4.4.lha (Games/Action) 15 MB / Apr 18 2023
Manu GetMoreLibs.lha (System/Library/Misc) 44 KB / Apr 18 2023
Papiosaur HollywoodCompile_1.0.lha (GUI) 1 MB / Apr 16 2023
BeWorld Fallout1-ce_1.0_R0.lha (Games/RPG) 1 MB / Apr 15 2023
Fabio Falcucci APPBuilder_3.1.lha (Development/Hollywood) 2 MB / Apr 14 2023
Papiosaur JoinGUI_1.1.lha (GUI) 1 MB / Apr 14 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Published 22.04.2023 - 09:16 by AndreasM
