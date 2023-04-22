Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Patrizier II: Geld und Macht PC Games 2/2001 - 21.04.2023
Patrizier II: Aufschwung der Hanse PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Atlantis III: Die neue Welt PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure (Director's Cut) PC Games 12/2001 - 21.04.2023
Soldiers: Heroes of World War II PC Games 9/2004 - 21.04.2023
Fire Department 2 PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Nexagon Deathmatch PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Football Manager 2005 PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Blitzkrieg: Rolling Thunder PC Games 1/2005 - 21.04.2023
Lion PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Locus PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Psychic Detective PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Anvil of Dawn PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Mega Man X PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Panzer General II PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Ecco the Dolphin PC Games 3/96 - 21.04.2023
Amiga Fan'zine Nr. 6 - 16.04.2023
Eis und Feuer: Teil 1 - Der Magier ASM 1/87 - 16.04.2023
ZZZZ ASM 1/87 - 16.04.2023
Sea Search ASM 1/87 - 16.04.2023
Deathchase ASM 8/86 - 16.04.2023
Full Throttle (1984) ASM 8/86 - 16.04.2023
Stunt Car Racer ASM 3/90 - 16.04.2023
Zoom! ASM 3/90 - 16.04.2023
Search for the Titanic ASM 3/90 - 16.04.2023
Maze Mania ASM 3/90 - 16.04.2023
Terror Liner ASM 3/90 - 16.04.2023
Wizkid ASM 12/92 - 16.04.2023
Pinball Fantasies ASM 12/92 - 16.04.2023
Hook ASM 12/92 - 16.04.2023
Bargon Attack ASM 12/92 - 16.04.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 22.04.2023 - 09:16 by AndreasM
