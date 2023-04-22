 

 

 

Amiga Future

25
Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Neue HOL Uploads


Neue HOL Uploads

Published 22.04.2023 - 09:16 by AndreasM

Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.

Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.

http://hol.abime.net

Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Microdeal [MichTron] - Update the publisher page
ABZoo - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Metal Kombat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hydacorn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Date Girl - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ortografia I, II, III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Roue De La Fortune, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rookies - Create one new publisher page
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Leatherneck - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Leatherneck - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Balkanski Konflikt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Safa Soft - Create one new publisher page
Ali Baba - Update the game page - AGA - 2000
Paranin Kokusu - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
ADS: Advanced Destroyer Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADS: Advanced Destroyer Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Action Service - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Blastar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blastar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blastar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Projectyle / Tribal - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Projectyle / Tribal - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eco - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eco - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Action Service - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Action Pack (Action Sixteen) - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Action Pack (Action Sixteen) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Action Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
ABZoo - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
ABZoo - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
'Nam 1965-1975 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
'Nam 1965-1975 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fortuna 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
TAIR ChorzÃ³w - Create one new developer page
Kolo Szczescia (IPS) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fatima Production - Create one new developer page
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sensible Soccer: European Champions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Test Drive II: The Collection - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Test Drive II: The Collection - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures -
Test Drive II: The Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Leatherneck - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Welltris - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Welltris - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Welltris - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wayne Gretzky Hockey II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wayne Gretzky Hockey II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
World Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
World Tour Golf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Zombi - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Zombi - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Wembley Rugby League - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wembley Rugby League - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vaxine - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vaxine - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vaxine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spot - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spot - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sooty & Sweep - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sooty & Sweep - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sooty & Sweep - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Snapperazzi - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Snapperazzi - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Sim Life - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sabre Team - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Sabre Team - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Quadralien - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Quadralien - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Portal: A Computer Novel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Portal: A Computer Novel - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Omega - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Omega - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Manchester United / Manchester United: The Official Computer Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Manchester United / Manchester United: The Official Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kingmaker: The Quest For The Crown - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kingmaker: The Quest For The Crown - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
International Sports Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
International Sports Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Highway Patrol II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Freedom: Les Guerriers De L'Ombre - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Freedom: Les Guerriers De L'Ombre - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fire And Forget II: The Death Convoy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fire And Forget II: The Death Convoy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Final Assault - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Final Assault - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fighting Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fighting Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Fighting Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fantastic Dizzy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
F40 Pursuit Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
F40 Pursuit Simulator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Slam Tilt - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Slam Tilt - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Slam Tilt - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Golden Axe - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Fortuna / Kolo Fortuny (Twin Spark Soft) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Galaxy Force II - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wit-Soft - Create one new developer page
You & Me: Jezyk Francuski - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
You & Me: Jezyk Niemiecki - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Realm - Create one new developer page
Geografia Polski V2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kolo Fortuny (Alderan) / Fortuna v1.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

