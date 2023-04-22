Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Microdeal [MichTron] - Update the publisher page
ABZoo - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Metal Kombat - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Hydacorn - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Date Girl - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Ortografia I, II, III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Roue De La Fortune, La - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
GlÃ¼cksrad - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kolo Fortuny (Rookies) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Rookies - Create one new publisher page
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Leatherneck - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1988
Leatherneck - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Balkanski Konflikt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Para ve GÃ¼Ã§ - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Safa Soft - Create one new publisher page
Ali Baba - Update the game page - AGA - 2000
Paranin Kokusu - Update the game page - ECS, OCS
ADS: Advanced Destroyer Simulator - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADS: Advanced Destroyer Simulator - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Action Service - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Blastar - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blastar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Blastar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Projectyle / Tribal - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Projectyle / Tribal - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Eco - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eco - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Action Service - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Action Service - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Action Pack (Action Sixteen) - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Action Pack (Action Sixteen) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture -
Action Fighter - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Action Fighter - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
ABZoo - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
ABZoo - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Intelligent Strategy Games 5 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
'Nam 1965-1975 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
'Nam 1965-1975 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Fortuna 2000 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
TAIR ChorzÃ³w - Create one new developer page
Kolo Szczescia (IPS) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fatima Production - Create one new developer page
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Interphase / Mainframe - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spirit Of Adventure - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sensible Soccer: European Champions - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Zool: Ninja Of The ''Nth'' Dimension - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Secret Of Monkey Island, The - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Test Drive II: The Collection - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Test Drive II: The Collection - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures -
Test Drive II: The Collection - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Update the Misc screenshot comments -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
Story So Far Vol 1, The - Upload 2 Box scan pictures -
Leatherneck - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
International Soccer (Microdeal) / Soccer / Amiga Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Welltris - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Welltris - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Welltris - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wayne Gretzky Hockey II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Wayne Gretzky Hockey II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
World Tour Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
World Tour Golf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Zombi - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Zombi - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Xenon 2: Megablast - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Will Harvey's Zany Golf / Zany Golf - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Who Framed Roger Rabbit - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Wembley Rugby League - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wembley Rugby League - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Vaxine - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vaxine - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vaxine - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Spot - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Spot - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Sooty & Sweep - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sooty & Sweep - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Sooty & Sweep - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Snapperazzi - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Snapperazzi - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Sim Life - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1993
Sim Life - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Sabre Team - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Sabre Team - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
S.T.U.N. Runner - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Ranx: The Video Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Quadralien - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Quadralien - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Portal: A Computer Novel - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Portal: A Computer Novel - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Omega - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Omega - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Monty Python's Flying Circus - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Manchester United / Manchester United: The Official Computer Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Manchester United / Manchester United: The Official Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Light Corridor, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kingmaker: The Quest For The Crown - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kingmaker: The Quest For The Crown - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Jetsons: The Computer Game - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Italy 1990 (U.S. Gold) / Italia 1990 (ERBE) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
International Sports Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
International Sports Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Highway Patrol II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Highway Patrol II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Guy Spy And The Crystals Of Armageddon - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Freedom: Les Guerriers De L'Ombre - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Freedom: Les Guerriers De L'Ombre - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fire And Forget II: The Death Convoy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fire And Forget II: The Death Convoy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Final Assault - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Final Assault - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Fighting Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fighting Soccer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Fighting Soccer - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fantastic Dizzy - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fantastic Dizzy - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
F40 Pursuit Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
F40 Pursuit Simulator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Slam Tilt - Update the game page - AGA - 1996
Slam Tilt - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Slam Tilt - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Golden Axe - Upload 1 Sprite screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Golden Axe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 5 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Lords Of The Rising Sun - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Fortuna / Kolo Fortuny (Twin Spark Soft) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Galaxy Force II - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Wit-Soft - Create one new developer page
You & Me: Jezyk Francuski - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
You & Me: Jezyk Niemiecki - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
You & Me: Jezyk Angielski - Lekcja 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Realm - Create one new developer page
Geografia Polski V2.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Kolo Fortuny (Alderan) / Fortuna v1.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
