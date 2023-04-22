The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
appbuilder.i386-aros.zip - development/utility - 3.1 - 2 MB - 15.04.2023 - Tool to manage & help with Hollywood projects
tong.i386-aros.zip - game/misc - 1.0 - 32 MB - 17.04.2023 - Tetris meets Pong = TONG!
drawer_gmes_kv4.lha - graphics/icon - 1 - 176 KB - 15.04.2023 - Drawer Games Icons Kens v4 Style
icaros_v2.3_fix.zip - utility/misc - 2.1 - 50 MB - 18.04.2023 - Little fix for icaros v2.3
joingui-aros.zip - video/misc - 1.1 - 1 MB - 20.04.2023 - A GUI for Join command
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem The Aros Archive
Published 22.04.2023 - 09:16
