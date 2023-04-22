Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
APPBuilder_AmigaOS3.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 4.3M - manage&compile Hollywood projects (NoFPU) - (readme)
APPBuilder_AmigaOS4.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.7M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_AROS_i386.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.4M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_MorphOS.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.4M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_WarpOS.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.5M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
HCIcons.lha - 1 - pix/icon - 573K - HCIcons - (readme)
P96ScreenCx.lha - 42.5 - util/cdity - 8K - P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement - (readme)
IdentifyDev.lha - 42.1 - util/libs - 66K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
IdentifyUsr.lha - 42.1 - util/libs - 99K - Identify hardware and more - (readme)
Multiscan_4color_pics.zip - 1.0 - pix/back - 961K - 22 4 Colour WB Backdrops - (readme)
SPlay.lha - 1.0b - mus/play - 14K - A quick 8SVX/ADPCM SamplePlayer - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.76 beta: - util/misc - 7.3M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
IntyBASIC.lha - 1.4.2 - dev/cross - 751K - BASIC compiler for Intellivision - (readme)
Klondike92.lha - 1.11 - game/think - 55K - Klondike92 - solitaire card game - (readme)
evo.lha - 3.6.0 - dev/e - 653K - E-VO: Amiga E Evolution - (readme)
InstallerLG.src.lha - 1.0.2 - util/sys - 1.5M - Commodore Installer replacement - (readme)
JoinGUI-AmigaOS3.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1.3M - A GUI for Join command - (readme)
JoinGUI-AmigaOS4.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1.8M - A GUI for Join command - (readme)
JoinGUI-AROS.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1.5M - A GUI for Join command - (readme)
JoinGUI-MorphOS.lha - 1.1 - util/wb - 1.5M - A GUI for Join command - (readme)
iGame.lha - v2.3.2 - util/misc - 414K - Front-end for WHDLoad - (readme)
MorPhONG.lha - 1.0 - game/misc - 438K - A remake of the famous Pong - (readme)
pcisata.lha - 0.2 - driver/media - 13K - Mediator SATA Driver - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 22.04.2023 - 09:16 by AndreasM
