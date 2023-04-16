Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: The Last Star Fighter & Project Horizon & Renegades Deluxe & Escape Haunted Castle ...Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Restauration - DAS FINALEAlles Spielkram: VENUS the Flytrap - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutschamigang: Trying Out Amikit 12 & Hollywood XAmigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Wild West Show Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 397Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | RAINBOW ISLANDS (1990)Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Toccata sound, a2065 Network and Emplant e586dx MacClassic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 1Last Ninja 2 Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch Definite LN2 Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 The Office (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 Final Battle Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimGunship Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageINPUT BUG in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips MuseumMs Mad Lemon: Polyend Sampling For The AmigaRetro B8: The Best Ten Psygnosis Commodore Amiga Games Ever made!!Retro und Games: Amiga Mini und PC-Emulator Festplatte Image (6GB Games!)RetroDemoScene: AttentionWhore - Blood Sugar Rises - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: New Generation Crew - The Nature of Magic - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Oxygene - Cycle-Op - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroGamingMusic: Turrican 2 Final Challenge Played Live!RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bitshifters and Rabenauge - Chipo Django 2 (2023)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Thust - The Model (1988)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Unique - Universal Pictures Part 2: Licence to Fill (1989)Torque: [GER] Free Amiga Game: "Der Clou!" - Download Link in der Videobeschreibung!