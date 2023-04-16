Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: The Last Star Fighter & Project Horizon & Renegades Deluxe & Escape Haunted Castle ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kg5t3hOXXk
Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Restauration - DAS FINALE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPYmxZt_Vkk
Alles Spielkram: VENUS the Flytrap - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_B9VwXVy1I
amigang: Trying Out Amikit 12 & Hollywood X
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdYljxaXngc
Amigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ4jhp_TM6Y
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Wild West Show Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 397
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbqvoPdmwXg
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | RAINBOW ISLANDS (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT0ahmX9HyI
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Toccata sound, a2065 Network and Emplant e586dx Mac
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT63fkxpWlE
Classic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctrF2XrdI1M
Last Ninja 2 Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch Definite LN2 Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBZTEtK2cFQ
Last Ninja 2 Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZcjSsQZ8bM
Last Ninja 2 The Office (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPbedVCInRg
Last Ninja 2 Final Battle Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfCQi_IcpaY
Gunship Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ7BtKJ1GL4
INPUT BUG in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips Museum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=et7Ezx0WvBk
Ms Mad Lemon: Polyend Sampling For The Amiga
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa1jFqJ2CwE
Retro B8: The Best Ten Psygnosis Commodore Amiga Games Ever made!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfyNLxS01vs
Retro und Games: Amiga Mini und PC-Emulator Festplatte Image (6GB Games!)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj23cYkgnbA
RetroDemoScene: AttentionWhore - Blood Sugar Rises - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Hdt5-JvBk
RetroDemoScene: New Generation Crew - The Nature of Magic - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yjY6FRBv4
RetroDemoScene: Oxygene - Cycle-Op - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y33NAZHO2i8
RetroGamingMusic: Turrican 2 Final Challenge Played Live!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e_fkg6o_ko
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci6IbscXEfo&t=11s
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNu5cIL7g2c
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bitshifters and Rabenauge - Chipo Django 2 (2023)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JkMoYUBmAw
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Thust - The Model (1988)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euC1q9AmuNo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Unique - Universal Pictures Part 2: Licence to Fill (1989)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xufI5tSoAvc
Torque: [GER] Free Amiga Game: "Der Clou!" - Download Link in der Videobeschreibung!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssgyPLpwIoE
Published 16.04.2023 - 10:24 by AndreasM
