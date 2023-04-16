 

 

 

Last Magazine

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 16.04.2023 - 10:24 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alex Harkonnen75: Amiga Games: The Last Star Fighter & Project Horizon & Renegades Deluxe & Escape Haunted Castle ...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kg5t3hOXXk


Alles Spielkram: Amiga 1000 Restauration - DAS FINALE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XPYmxZt_Vkk


Alles Spielkram: VENUS the Flytrap - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_B9VwXVy1I


amigang: Trying Out Amikit 12 & Hollywood X

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vdYljxaXngc


Amigos Retro Gaming: NEW AMIGA GAMES FOR SPRING 2023! Let's play some NEW Titles!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xQ4jhp_TM6Y


Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Wild West Show Retrospective - Amigos: Everything Amiga 397

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RbqvoPdmwXg


Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | RAINBOW ISLANDS (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT0ahmX9HyI


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga History: The Toccata sound, a2065 Network and Emplant e586dx Mac

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bT63fkxpWlE


Classic Videogames LIVE!: Return to Monkey Island - Teil 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ctrF2XrdI1M


Last Ninja 2 Street Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch Definite LN2 Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XBZTEtK2cFQ


Last Ninja 2 Sewer Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ZcjSsQZ8bM


Last Ninja 2 The Office (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPbedVCInRg


Last Ninja 2 Final Battle Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jfCQi_IcpaY


Gunship Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJ7BtKJ1GL4


INPUT BUG in Commodore's BASIC 4.0 - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=et7Ezx0WvBk


Ms Mad Lemon: Polyend Sampling For The Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aa1jFqJ2CwE


Retro B8: The Best Ten Psygnosis Commodore Amiga Games Ever made!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vfyNLxS01vs


Retro und Games: Amiga Mini und PC-Emulator Festplatte Image (6GB Games!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jj23cYkgnbA


RetroDemoScene: AttentionWhore - Blood Sugar Rises - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Hdt5-JvBk


RetroDemoScene: New Generation Crew - The Nature of Magic - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4yjY6FRBv4


RetroDemoScene: Oxygene - Cycle-Op - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y33NAZHO2i8


RetroGamingMusic: Turrican 2 Final Challenge Played Live!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4e_fkg6o_ko


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci6IbscXEfo&t=11s


RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 5.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LNu5cIL7g2c


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Bitshifters and Rabenauge - Chipo Django 2 (2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JkMoYUBmAw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Thust - The Model (1988)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=euC1q9AmuNo


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Unique - Universal Pictures Part 2: Licence to Fill (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xufI5tSoAvc


Torque: [GER] Free Amiga Game: "Der Clou!" - Download Link in der Videobeschreibung!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssgyPLpwIoE

