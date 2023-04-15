WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
European Championship 1992 - [improved] - (Elite) supports another version - Info
Ambermoon - [updated] - (Thalion) increased chip-memory requirement - Info
Poker Nights - [updated] - Teresa Personally</a> - (Verlag Teresa Orlowski/Escal Software) added support for another data disk - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/PokerNights.html]Info
Hard'n'Heavy - [improved] - (reLINE) option to jump with fire 2 added (CUSTOM3) - Info
Stone Age - [improved] - (Eclipse) BEAMCON0 access disabled, disk access disabled, memory requirements changed to 0.5 MB chip memory and 0.5 MB other memory, RawDIC imager updated, 68000 quitkey support, new install script, source code included - Info
Desert Strike - [fixed] - (Electronic Arts) enemies firing again, mouse works properly in menu - Info
Phalanx - [improved] - (King Soft) trainer added, speed regulation added, new install script - Info
Phalanx II - [new] - The Return</a> - (Kingsoft) done by CFou! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Phalanx2.html]Info
Hoyle Book Of Games Volume 3 - [improved] - Great Board Games / Hoyle Volume III</a> - (Sierra) supports another version - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/HoyleVolume3.html]Info
Fred - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) trainer added, 68000 quitkey, manual and icons added - Info
Challenge Foot Senior - [new] - (Génération 5) done by CFou! - Info
Vengeance of Excalibur - [fixed] - (Virgin) music is played again (broke with 1.01 update) - Info
Spirit of Excalibur - [fixed] - (Virgin) title music is played again (broke with 1.01 update) - Info
Tie-Break - [improved] - (Starbyte) option added to remove the 4-player joystick adapter routine, dma wait added in intro - Info
Pink Panther - [improved] - (reLINE) ButtonWait used to see loading screen, QuitKey for 68000, manual included, new install script - Info
Nebulus 2 - [improved] - Pogo A Go Go</a> - (21st Century) trainers added, manual included - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Nebulus2.html]Info
Fred - [improved] - (UBI-Soft) trainers added, QuitKey for 68000, manual included, new install script - Info
Collection Eureka Maths 6ème/5ème - [new] - (Génération 5) done by CFou! - Info
Collection Eureka Maths 4ème/3ème - [new] - (Génération 5) done by CFou! - Info
Demolition - [new] - (Anco) done by StingRay - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 15.04.2023 - 09:55
