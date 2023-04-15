Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
rnotunes.lha - audio/play - 1.1 - 10 MB - 11.04.2023 - Multi-format audio player
appbuilder.lha - development/misc - 3.1 - 3 MB - 14.04.2023 - Hollywood language productivity
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.38 - 5 MB - 09.04.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
grab.lha - graphics/misc - 1.4 - 31 KB - 14.04.2023 - Simple to use screen grabber
shaderjoy.lha - graphics/viewer - 1.25 - 4 MB - 10.04.2023 - Display fragment shaders
lhx.lha - utility/archive - 0.89.0b - 80 KB - 09.04.2023 - Pack & unpack using XZ/LZMA with filebits intact
igame.lha - utility/misc - v2.3.1 - 411 KB - 14.04.2023 - Front-end for WHDLoad
airscan.lha - utility/print - 1.1A - 182 KB - 11.04.2023 - Native Amiga scanner utility
showfiles.lha - utility/shell - 0.995 - 43 KB - 09.04.2023 - DIR command - sorted & text-formatted file list
tequila.lha - utility/workbench - 1.0 - 28 KB - 14.04.2023 - Task monitor / CPU profiler / top clone
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 15.04.2023 - 09:45 by AndreasM
