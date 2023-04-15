Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Fabio Falcucci APPBuilder_3.1.lha (Development/Hollywood) 2 MB / Apr 14 2023
Papiosaur JoinGUI_1.1.lha (GUI) 1 MB / Apr 14 2023
Stefan Kleinheinrich LUA_MUI.lha (Development/LUA) 73 KB / Apr 13 2023
Jacek Piszczek Iris_1.12.lha (Email) 22 MB / Apr 13 2023
Jacek Piszczek Wayfarer_5.1.lha (Network/Web) 29 MB / Apr 13 2023
Jedi MorPhONG.lha (Games/Misc) 438 KB / Apr 12 2023
BeWorld fheroes2_1.0.3.lha (Games/Strategy) 5 MB / Apr 12 2023
jPV^RNO RNOTunes_1.1.lha (Audio/Players) 9 MB / Apr 11 2023
BeWorld SDL_2.26.5_Libraries.lha (Development/Library) 17 MB / Apr 11 2023
DJBase vobTools_1.5.lha (Multimedia) 68 KB / Apr 10 2023
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Published 15.04.2023 - 09:55 by AndreasM
