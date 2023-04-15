Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Techland Soft - Update the publisher page
Puzzle (Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Puzzle (Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1995
Bases De L'Anglais Niveau 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me, Les / Secret des Alchemistes, Le: Secret England 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bases De L'Anglais Niveau 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me, Les / Secret des Alchemistes, Le: Secret England 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bases De L'Anglais Niveau 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me, Les / Secret des Alchemistes, Le: Secret England 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bases De L'Anglais Niveau 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me, Les / Secret des Alchemistes, Le: Secret England 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Upload 5 Disk scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Grand Prix 500 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Eagle's Rider - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Targhan - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Swap - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Univers 1 - La Compil' Universelle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hotshot - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Hotshot - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Hotshot - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Dingo Et Le Train Express / Rapido Di Pippo, Il / Tren Expreso Di Goofy, El / Goofy's Railway Express / Goofy Und Der Phantastische Schnellzug - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Dingo Et Le Train Express / Rapido Di Pippo, Il / Tren Expreso Di Goofy, El / Goofy's Railway Express / Goofy Und Der Phantastische Schnellzug - Upload 8 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Hattrick! - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Hattrick! - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1996
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Boxx Remake - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Boxx - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
Boxx Remake - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2023
Boxx Remake - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Boxx Remake - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Stone Age - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Stone Age - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Stone Age - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Best Of The Best: Championship Karate / Panza Kick Boxing 2 / Best Of The Best: Championship Karate - Panza Gold Edition - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Best Of The Best: Championship Karate / Panza Kick Boxing 2 / Best Of The Best: Championship Karate - Panza Gold Edition - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Best Of The Best: Championship Karate / Panza Kick Boxing 2 / Best Of The Best: Championship Karate - Panza Gold Edition - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
20 000 Leguas De Viaje Submarino / 20 000 Leagues Under The Sea - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
20 000 Leguas De Viaje Submarino / 20 000 Leagues Under The Sea - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
20 000 Meilen Unter Dem Meer - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
'Nam 1965-1975 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
'Nam 1965-1975 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1987
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1987
Karate Kid Part II, The / Shaolin Warriors - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Safari Guns / On Safari - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Safari Guns / On Safari - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Safari Guns / On Safari - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Way Of The Little Dragon, The / Little Dragon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paris Dakar 1990 / Paris Dakar 90 - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Chaos Engine 2, The - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
All Valley Karate Championships - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2019
Boxx 4 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Triace - Update the artist page
Chaos Engine, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Lotus Esprit Turbo Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Essentiel En MathÃ©matique/GÃ©omÃ©trie/Mesures/Fonctions 6Ã¨me, L' - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Essentiel En MathÃ©matique/GÃ©omÃ©trie/Mesures/Fonctions 6Ã¨me, L' - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Boxx 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2017
Boxx 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 2015
Boxx 4 - Upload 16 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2023
Boxx 4 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2023
Boxx 4 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2023
Vedder - Create one new artist page
Dulcahn - Create one new artist page
Retroguru - Create one new publisher page
Boxx - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2014
Boxx - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 2014
Boxx - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 2014
Maly Matematyk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Zenek Saper - Create one new cheatcode - ECS, OCS - 1993
Continental Circus - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Continental Circus - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
European Soccer Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
European Soccer Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
European Soccer Challenge - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Soccer Pinball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soccer Pinball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soccer Pinball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soccer Pinball - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soccer Pinball - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Soccer Pinball - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mr. Nutz: Hoppin' Mad / Timet: The Flying Squirrel - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Mr. Nutz: Hoppin' Mad / Timet: The Flying Squirrel - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fire And Forget II: The Death Convoy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Fred / Sir Fred: The Legend - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Laser World - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rachunkowe Abecadlo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Rachunkowe Abecadlo - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Myszon - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Myszon - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jasiu Jones - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Jasiu Jones - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
4th & Inches - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
4th & Inches - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Motor Massacre - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Knight Force - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crazy Cars II - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dick Tracy (Titus) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Didier Devulder - Create one new artist page
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
StÃ©phane Beaufils - Create one new artist page
Blues Brothers, The - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
4th & Inches - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aventures De Moktar, Les - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Final Mission, The - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Final Mission, The - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Final Mission, The - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Space Harrier II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Space Harrier II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Motor Massacre - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Disk scan comments - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Update the Box scan comments - OCS - 1989
AstÃ©rix: Operation Getafix / AstÃ©rix: Operation Hinkelstein / AstÃ©rix: Le Coup Du Menhir / AstÃ©rix: El Golpe Del Menhir - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1989
Volleyball Simulator - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Volleyball Simulator - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Buffalo Bill's Rodeo Games / Buffalo Bill's Wild West Show - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Eddie Edwards SuperSki / SuperSki / SuperSki Challenge - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
First Person Pinball / 1st Person Pinball - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Albedo - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Albedo - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
King Kong - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
King Kong - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Arena 2000 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Arena 2000 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dragon Wars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Paul Ryan O'Connor - Create one new artist page
Microids - Update the publisher page
FrÃ©dÃ©ric Delavier - Create one new artist page
Elliot Grassiano - Create one new artist page
Dominium - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Jean-Paul Mari - Create one new artist page
Eric Dubreuil - Create one new artist page
Lure Of The Temptress - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Lure Of The Temptress - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Turrican 3 - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Anglais DÃ©butant 6Ã¨me/5Ã¨me - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Collection Eureka Maths 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Collection Eureka Maths 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Collection Eureka Maths 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Collection Eureka Maths 4Ã¨me/3Ã¨me - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Challenge Foot Senior - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Diamenty - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Diamenty - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Phalanx II: The Return - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Phalanx II: The Return - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1987
Firestar - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Firestar - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Firestar - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Golden Oldies: Volume 1 - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1986
News URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News Source: Hall of Light
News Source URL: http://hol.abime.net/hol_update.php
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
