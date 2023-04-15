The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
rnotunes.i386-aros.lha - audio/play - 1.1 - 9 MB - 12.04.2023 - Multi-format audio player
freedink.i386-aros.zip - game/roleplaying - 108.4 - 31 MB - 10.04.2023 - An engine for the top-down RPG Dink Smallwood.
wcs.i386-aros.zip - graphics/raytrace - beta - 6 MB - 10.04.2023 - world construction set program for aros i386
iconecta.lha - network - 4.25 - 2 MB - 12.04.2023 - A little and easy program to test your Internet
icaros_v2.3_fix.zip - utility/misc - 2 - 64 MB - 10.04.2023 - Little fix for icaros v2.3
lilcalendar.i386-aros.lha - utility/workbench - 1.2 - 3 MB - 07.04.2023 - Calender scheduling and reminder application
