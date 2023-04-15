Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
LilCalendar.lha - 1.2 - util/time - 3.3M - Versatile calender and reminder program - (readme)
giominostage.lha - 1.3 - game/wb - 1.1M - GI Omino Stage Game - (readme)
IconLib_46.4.lha - 46.4.573 - util/libs - 1.2M - free icon.library in optimized ASM code - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.38 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.38 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
gimemorygame.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 260K - GI Memory Game - (readme)
Klondike92.lha - 1.0 - game/think - 36K - Klondike92 - solitaire card game - (readme)
vbrowse.lha - 1.9 - dev/c - 5K - VBCC MSG Browser env. using GoldEd/Cubic - (readme)
Void-Dreams40.zip - 1 - demo/misc - 731K - Demopack - Revision 2023 - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.38 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
BareMetal.lha - 1.1.1 - docs/misc - 185K - Examples for Bare-Metal Amiga Programming - (readme)
MagicWB_800x600x8.zip - 1.1 - pix/back - 1.1M - 10 Backdrops for 800x600 8 Color MagicWB - (readme)
RNOTunes.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 9.2M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RNOTunes_68k.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 8.8M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RNOTunes_68k_FPU.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 8.7M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RNOTunes_AROS.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 8.7M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RNOTunes_OS4.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 9.7M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RNOTunes_WOS.lha - 1.1 - mus/play - 9.3M - Multi-format audio player - (readme)
RescueLander.lha - 1.3 - game/actio - 46K - Land on Earthm Moon or Mars to save men - (readme)
SimpleSamples.lha - 2.9 - mus/play - 43K - Little musical toy for Classic AMIGAs - (readme)
APPBuilder_AmigaOS3.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 4.3M - manage&compile Hollywood projects (NoFPU) - (readme)
APPBuilder_AmigaOS4.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.7M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_AROS_i386.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.4M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_MorphOS.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.4M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
APPBuilder_WarpOS.lha - 3.1 - dev/hwood - 2.5M - manage & compile Hollywood projects - (readme)
HCIcons.lha - 1 - pix/icon - 573K - HCIcons - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 17 neue Abos benötigt.
Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 15.04.2023 - 09:54 by AndreasM
