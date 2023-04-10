Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.
In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.
Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.
Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.
Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: An end to the Hyperion / Cloanto Amiga Lawsuit!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qz2QDWFKpd4
10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: PiStorm32 Lite for Amiga 1200 - Installation guide and review
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=04Ra86PE5Cs
Adrian's Digital Basement: I struggled to revive the disk drives in the Franklin Ace 1200
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tvig9Svrw4g
Alex Harkonnen75: Remakes or games inspired by Amiga games
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qeX6EuLM-4
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Hot To The Top - Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwwJhxpzq8U
AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Xevious - Amiga - 720
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XwCgCTlDoGQ
Global Gladiators - It's better than you remember! Amigos: Everything Amiga 396
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug2ffK161Ks
Commodore Amiga HAM Games - Pioneer Plague and OLOFight - ARG Presents 258
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UMEesdxO81Y
Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | MONKEY ISLAND 2: LeCHUCK'S REVENGE (1992)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4_aLzcAPZN0
Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 power supply of low voltage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KByG1dZkQ4A
Chris Edwards Restoration: AMIGA Shorts: A4000 TOWER Networking Vs ZULU SCSI with WinUAE and some demos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FJVa3f0y38
FairLight - Under the sea, Edison 2023 Invite (C64 Intro)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGjEdOuHQbk
Fast Ram: Sounds Of The Amiga Rave Vol.2 (PT-1210 Amiga DJ set)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaEA21Jozf0
Last Ninja 2 The Mansion Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Mansion Loader Amiga Corrected) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkdHpHCbTJc
Last Ninja 2 The Mansion (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 The Mansion Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge Kvalheim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xC30m7h8po
Hold and Modify: The Greatest Add-On For Amiga Emulators!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_fVQtP4KqQ
it's a P/XEL thing: 11 NEW AMIGA Games in 2023 that you MUST Check Out!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nEpFGr6FrN4
Jan Beta: Early Rev. 3 Amiga 500 Restoration Continued
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H5TqrF1FQWk
Guardian Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Zi3YuDxRrE
F-16 Combat Pilot Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8U4MjLHu7U
Rescue Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1A-qkA22eVo
Rescue II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U8V-fWqG5Ys
HomeCon - DAS Retrotreffen in Rhein-Main (Hanau) - Yesterchips
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOcHBxCcKu8
Paddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #5 - Viele Wege im Labyrinth!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IWgFcJKs0tU
Paweł Zadrożniak: Master of Puppets on FLOPPOTRON 3.0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtRVTYMA87k
RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Sciatica - Amiga 64k Intro AGA (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wb3iCPWmmBo
RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor & Offence - Griffin - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZgpvmXzNwpA
RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Visor Beams - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=11U4v4FYrHQ
RetroDemoScene: Ghostown & Haujobb - The Loop - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlfDhb4YviI
RetroDemoScene: Ghostown - Electric Lifeforms - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hq4CFoMQb2w
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztuposDW4eU
RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ci6IbscXEfo
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Polka Brothers - Herb! (1995)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdzYCUVEuxg
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Impact - First Vectorballs (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hs8vQXBK8t0
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Odbyt Design - Brainmind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlbkFwmTy4E
rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Vectorballs (1990)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7uPYQa5l9PI
Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #163 - Employee 13
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmEt4uRUjDI
Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Bundesliga Manager Hattrick" mit den Daten aus Saison 2022/23
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eykG6gyONP4
Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working with BOBs (Blitter objects)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kvhopmM16Tk
Amiga Videos auf Youtube
Published 10.04.2023 - 11:09
