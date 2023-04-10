Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: An end to the Hyperion / Cloanto Amiga Lawsuit!10 Minute Amiga Retro Cast: PiStorm32 Lite for Amiga 1200 - Installation guide and reviewAdrian's Digital Basement: I struggled to revive the disk drives in the Franklin Ace 1200Alex Harkonnen75: Remakes or games inspired by Amiga gamesAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Hot To The Top - Amiga - 720AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay Xevious - Amiga - 720Global Gladiators - It's better than you remember! Amigos: Everything Amiga 396Commodore Amiga HAM Games - Pioneer Plague and OLOFight - ARG Presents 258Cheeky Commodore Gamer: Commodore Amiga | MONKEY ISLAND 2: LeCHUCK'S REVENGE (1992)Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 3000 power supply of low voltageChris Edwards Restoration: AMIGA Shorts: A4000 TOWER Networking Vs ZULU SCSI with WinUAE and some demosFairLight - Under the sea, Edison 2023 Invite (C64 Intro)Fast Ram: Sounds Of The Amiga Rave Vol.2 (PT-1210 Amiga DJ set)Last Ninja 2 The Mansion Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Mansion Loader Amiga Corrected) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 The Mansion (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 The Mansion Definite Amiga Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: The Greatest Add-On For Amiga Emulators!it's a P/XEL thing: 11 NEW AMIGA Games in 2023 that you MUST Check Out!Jan Beta: Early Rev. 3 Amiga 500 Restoration ContinuedGuardian Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageF-16 Combat Pilot Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageRescue Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageRescue II Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageHomeCon - DAS Retrotreffen in Rhein-Main (Hanau) - YesterchipsPaddys Retro Kanal: The Legend of Kyrandia - Amiga - Longplay #5 - Viele Wege im Labyrinth!Paweł Zadrożniak: Master of Puppets on FLOPPOTRON 3.0RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Sciatica - Amiga 64k Intro AGA (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor & Offence - Griffin - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Nah-Kolor - Visor Beams - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Ghostown & Haujobb - The Loop - Amiga Demo (50 FPS)RetroDemoScene: Ghostown - Electric Lifeforms - Amiga 64k Intro (50 FPS)RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 3.RetroMatze: Innocent Until Caught (AMIGA) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 4.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Polka Brothers - Herb! (1995)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Impact - First Vectorballs (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga AGA demo: Odbyt Design - Brainmindrtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Vectorballs (1990)Scene World Magazine: Podcast Episode #163 - Employee 13Torque: [GER] Free Amiga/PC Game: "Bundesliga Manager Hattrick" mit den Daten aus Saison 2022/23Yawning Angel Retro: AMOS - Working with BOBs (Blitter objects)