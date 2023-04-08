 

 

 

Navigation
« 

Anonymous




Register
Login
« 
News Portal
Magazin Member
Everywhere
« 

Amiga Future

25
Info
Shop
Magazines
Patreon
Article Database
Downloads
« 

Community

Forum
Gallery
Calendar
Post calender event
« 

Knowledge

Amiga Software
Amiga Cheats
Amiga FAQ
Forum FAQ
Link Collection
« 

Last Magazine

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations

« 

Service

Jobs
Webmaster
Advertisement
Contact/Impress
Privacy
« 

Search




Advanced search

Unanswered topics
Active topics
« 

Social Media

Twitter Amigafuture Facebook Amigafuture RSS-Feed [german] Amigafuture RSS-Feed [english] Instagram YouTube Patreon
« 

Advertisement

Amazon

Patreon

« 

Partnerlinks

APC&TCP
Amazon
CygnusED
DigiBooster
oxpus
PSB.onpage
Roadshow
RESHOOT R
Tippe New Media
Torque's Amiga Kanal
Vesalia
Warsow Arena
www.oookwv.de
8-Bit-Nirvana
Amiga Portal
Es werden für mehr Seite noch 18 neue Abos benötigt.
18 new 1-Year-subscriptions are required for more pages.

Make a Subscription NOW!
More Infos: http://25.amigafuture.de

Amiga Future Nachrichten Portal

Choose the language for the News (current shown in german): DE Show news in english
Back to previous page


WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 08.04.2023 - 07:26 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Demolition - [new] - (Anco) done by StingRay - Info
Talking Storybook - [new] - The Three Bears</a> - (Designing Minds) done by CFou! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TalkingStorybook3Bears.html]Info
L'essentiel en Maths Niveau 6ème - [new] - (Generation 5) done by CFou! - Info
Simon The Sorcerer - [fixed] - (Adventure Soft) better CLI closing at startup, gfx text glitches fixed on fast machines - Info
Billiards Simulator - [new] - (ERE) done by CFou! - Info
Billiards II Simulator - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Action Service / Combat Course - [new] - (Cobra Soft) done by CFou! - Info
Murders in Venice - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Graffiti Man - [new] - (Rainbow Arts) done by CFou! - Info
Dangerous Streets - [improved] - (Flair/Micromania) supports AGA and CD32 versions, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Mind-Roll - [fixed] - (Thalamus) slave is 68000 compatible now, install script updated - Info
Lionheart - [improved] - (Thalion) more interlace option added, QuitKey from keyboard added if a QuitKey from buttons in port 0/1 is used - Info
Time Runner - [improved] - (Red Rat) removed black screen, updated install script - Info
Murders in Space - [improved] - (Infogrames) supports another version, new installs script - Info
Shadow Sorcerer - [improved] - (TSR/SSI/US Gold) supports another version, manual and solution added - Info
Screaming Wings - [improved] - (Red Rat) supports another version, fixed soundfx - Info
Nebulus 2 - [improved] - Pogo A Go Go</a> - (21st Century) new imager, manual and icons added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Nebulus2.html]Info
International Soccer Challenge - [new] - (Red Rat) done by CFou! - Info
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - [improved] - (Capstone) stack relocated, h-key fixed - Info
Scary Mutant Space Aliens from Mars - [new] - (ReadySoft) done by StingRay - Info
News URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News Source: WHDLoad
News Source URL: http://www.whdload.de/news.html
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

Back to previous page