WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.
Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.
Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.
Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:
Demolition - [new] - (Anco) done by StingRay - Info
Talking Storybook - [new] - The Three Bears</a> - (Designing Minds) done by CFou! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TalkingStorybook3Bears.html]Info
L'essentiel en Maths Niveau 6ème - [new] - (Generation 5) done by CFou! - Info
Simon The Sorcerer - [fixed] - (Adventure Soft) better CLI closing at startup, gfx text glitches fixed on fast machines - Info
Billiards Simulator - [new] - (ERE) done by CFou! - Info
Billiards II Simulator - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Action Service / Combat Course - [new] - (Cobra Soft) done by CFou! - Info
Murders in Venice - [new] - (Infogrames) done by CFou! - Info
Graffiti Man - [new] - (Rainbow Arts) done by CFou! - Info
Dangerous Streets - [improved] - (Flair/Micromania) supports AGA and CD32 versions, 68000 quitkey, new install script - Info
Mind-Roll - [fixed] - (Thalamus) slave is 68000 compatible now, install script updated - Info
Lionheart - [improved] - (Thalion) more interlace option added, QuitKey from keyboard added if a QuitKey from buttons in port 0/1 is used - Info
Time Runner - [improved] - (Red Rat) removed black screen, updated install script - Info
Murders in Space - [improved] - (Infogrames) supports another version, new installs script - Info
Shadow Sorcerer - [improved] - (TSR/SSI/US Gold) supports another version, manual and solution added - Info
Screaming Wings - [improved] - (Red Rat) supports another version, fixed soundfx - Info
Nebulus 2 - [improved] - Pogo A Go Go</a> - (21st Century) new imager, manual and icons added - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/Nebulus2.html]Info
International Soccer Challenge - [new] - (Red Rat) done by CFou! - Info
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - [improved] - (Capstone) stack relocated, h-key fixed - Info
Scary Mutant Space Aliens from Mars - [new] - (ReadySoft) done by StingRay - Info
Make a Subscription NOW!
WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online
Published 08.04.2023 - 07:26 by AndreasM
