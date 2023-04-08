Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
James Jacobs, port by Stefan Haubenthal MCE_14.12.lha (Games/Editor) 3 MB / Apr 03 2023
Stefan Kleinheinrich LUA_MUI.lha (Development/LUA) 68 KB / Apr 02 2023
Uwe Rosner ADiffView_2.3.lha (Text/Compare) 130 KB / Mar 31 2023
Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage
Published 08.04.2023 - 07:26
