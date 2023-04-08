 

 

 

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com

Published 08.04.2023 - 07:26 by AndreasM

Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.

Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:

Artikel: Der Spectrum 128K ist da! ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Elidon ASM 3/86 - 05.04.2023
Rocky Horror Show, The ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Technician Ted ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Stone Raider II ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Stairway to Hell ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Willow Pattern ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Typhoon ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Wibstars ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Profiskat ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Dizzy Dice ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
President ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Balance Of Power: Geopolitics In The Nuclear Age ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Field of Fire ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Samurai ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Constantine: Das Spiel Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Mario Power Tennis Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Conker: Live & Reloaded Man!ac 8/2005 - 01.04.2023
Splashdown 2: Rides Gone Wild Man!ac 11/2003 - 01.04.2023
WWE WrestleMania XIX Man!ac 11/2003 - 01.04.2023
Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Man!ac 12/2005 - 01.04.2023
Virtua Cop Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Disney's Pinocchio Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Donald in Maui Mallard Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Thunderhawk 2: Firestorm Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
NHL 96 Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Izzy's Quest For The Olympic Rings Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Assault Rigs Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
News URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News Source: Kultboy
News Source URL: http://www.kultboy.com/index.php?site=allupdates
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de

