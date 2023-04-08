Kultboy.com ist eine Fan-Seite über die guten alten Computer-Zeitschriften.
Hier werden Berichte aus älteren Computer-Zeitschriften online gestellt.
Seit wir das letzte mal berichtet haben sind folgende Veröffentlichungen hinzugekommen:
Artikel: Der Spectrum 128K ist da! ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Elidon ASM 3/86 - 05.04.2023
Rocky Horror Show, The ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Technician Ted ASM 4/86 - 05.04.2023
Stone Raider II ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Stairway to Hell ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Willow Pattern ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Typhoon ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Wibstars ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Profiskat ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Dizzy Dice ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
President ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Balance Of Power: Geopolitics In The Nuclear Age ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Field of Fire ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Samurai ASM 4/87 - 05.04.2023
Constantine: Das Spiel Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Donkey Kong: Jungle Beat Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Mario Power Tennis Man!ac 3/2005 - 01.04.2023
Conker: Live & Reloaded Man!ac 8/2005 - 01.04.2023
Splashdown 2: Rides Gone Wild Man!ac 11/2003 - 01.04.2023
WWE WrestleMania XIX Man!ac 11/2003 - 01.04.2023
Tony Hawk's American Wasteland Man!ac 12/2005 - 01.04.2023
Virtua Cop Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Disney's Pinocchio Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Donald in Maui Mallard Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Thunderhawk 2: Firestorm Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
NHL 96 Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Micro Machines 2: Turbo Tournament Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Izzy's Quest For The Olympic Rings Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Assault Rigs Man!ac 1/96 - 01.04.2023
Neue Veröffentlichungen bei Kultboy.com
Published 08.04.2023
