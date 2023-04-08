Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bases De L'Espagnol, Les - DÃ©butant 1Ã¨re-2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS
Bases De L'Espagnol, Les - DÃ©butant 1Ã¨re-2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS
Bases De L'Espagnol, Les - DÃ©butant 1Ã¨re-2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS
Bases De L'Espagnol, Les - DÃ©butant 1Ã¨re-2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS
Bases De L'Espagnol, Les - DÃ©butant 1Ã¨re-2Ã¨me AnnÃ©e - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS
Chinczyk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Skarabeusz - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Kosci Zostaly Rzucone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Beneath A Steel Sky - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Beneath A Steel Sky - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1994
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Alien Breed 3D - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1995
Essentiel En MathÃ©matique/GÃ©omÃ©trie/Mesures/Fonctions 6Ã¨me, L' - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Essentiel En MathÃ©matique/GÃ©omÃ©trie/Mesures/Fonctions 6Ã¨me, L' - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Essentiel En MathÃ©matique/GÃ©omÃ©trie/Mesures/Fonctions 6Ã¨me, L' - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Atomic Robo-Kid - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomic Robo-Kid - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Xevious / Super Xevious - Update the Screenshot comments - ECS - 2023
Xevious / Super Xevious - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2023
Xevious / Super Xevious - Update the game page - ECS - 2023
Murders In Venice - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Murders In Venice - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Trapped: Das Rad Von Talmar - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, Graffiti - 1996
Trapped: Das Rad Von Talmar - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, Graffiti - 1996
Trapped: Das Rad Von Talmar - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, Graffiti - 1996
Trapped: Das Rad Von Talmar - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS, Graffiti - 1996
Omnicron Conspiracy - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Atomic Robo-Kid - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
MAK Computer Graphics - Create one new artist page
Chaos Engine 2, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1996
Chaos Engine 2, The - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1996
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Fire & Ice: The Daring Adventures Of Cool Coyote - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Cars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Cars - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Cars - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dune II: The Battle For Arrakis - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fire And Brimstone - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Fire And Brimstone - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Battle Isle - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Battle Isle - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Black Crypt - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Black Crypt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Black Crypt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Age Of Sail - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Upload 7 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kosmobit - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kosmobit - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Wargame Construction Set - Update the game page - OCS - 1990
X-Out - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Conqueror - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Conqueror - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
X-Out - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Banshee - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Banshee - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Alien Breed - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alien Breed - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Alien Breed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
American Poker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
American Poker Data Dysk - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
American Poker Data Dysk - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Alien Breed: Tower Assault - Upload 1 Game manual - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1994
Shuffle - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Shuffle - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Kolo Szczescia (QuickSoft) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
QuickSoft - Create one new publisher page
Sokoban - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Sokoban - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Miner / Kolo Szczescia - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Miner / Kolo Szczescia - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Laser World - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1994
Laser World - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reversi (Arrakis) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Krzyzowki 1.0 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fast Brain - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Zestaw Gier Zrecznosciowych - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
7Q Real Fiction Factory - Create one new developer page
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Warcaby - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Swap! - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Intruder - Create one new publisher page
Super Puzzle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Defender Of The Crown - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Statki - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Defender Of The Crown - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Speedway Manager 96 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Sokoban - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Scarabeo - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Saper (L.K. Avalon) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Saper (Alderan) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reversi (Techland) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reversi (Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Reversi (Markt & Technik) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Reversi (Arrakis) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle (EXE) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle (Techland) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Puzzle (Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Puzzland - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elvira II: The Jaws Of Cerberus - Upload 4 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond And The Aquabats / James Pond Presents: Aquabatics - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Aquatic Games, The: Starring James Pond And The Aquabats / James Pond Presents: Aquabatics - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Odkrywka - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Majsterek - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lowca Perel - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Laser World - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Lasermania 2 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Lasermania - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kulman - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Krzyzowki 1.0 - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Astec Soft - Create one new publisher page
Krzyzowka - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Pinball Fantasies - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Fantasies - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Komputerowa Fortunka - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kolo Szczescia (TimSoft) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
JetHunt - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2019
Eureka - Create one new developer page
JetHunt - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2019
Karuzelada - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Kaczka - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kaczka - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
IQ Test Pro - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
IQ Test Pro - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Coagulus Software - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
IQ Test - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
KGMSz - Update the publisher page
Pixel Klub - Create one new developer page
JetHunt - Update the game page - ECS - 2019
JetHunt - Create one new game page - ECS - 2019
Jason Witts (Thermite) - Create one new artist page
Rob Hewitt (Coagulus) - Update the artist page
Rob Hewitt (Coagulus) - Create one new artist page
Hexis - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Gra Teleturniej - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fortuna Kolem Sie Toczy - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze - Create one new publisher page
Fantris - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fantris - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Erotic Puzzle - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Miner / Kolo Szczescia - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Kolo Szczescia (Eureka) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Fantasia Entertainment Software - Create one new developer page
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Marcin âStigmatizerâ Saldat - Update the artist page
Adam âOgotayâ Sydor - Create one new artist page
Tobiasz âSixtusâ Staniszewski - Create one new artist page
Marcin âStigmatizerâ Saldat - Create one new artist page
Pinball Dreams - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Pinball Dreams - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Super Silly Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks + - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Glizdor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fundacja Edukacji Technologicznej - Update the publisher page
Bride Of The Robot - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Bride Of The Robot - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Breach - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Grey Slayer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Skidmarks Farm Yard Edition - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Farm Yard Edition - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Enhanced Amiga CD-ROM Version - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Data Disks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Unreal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leatherneck - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Schach Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
GroÃmeister / Grossmeister - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Revolution - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Super Skidmarks - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Sex Olympics / Brad Stallion In Sex Olympics - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bowls - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Bowls - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 08.04.2023 - 07:26 by AndreasM
