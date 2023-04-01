 

 

 

WHDLoad: Neue Pakete online

Published 01.04.2023 - 09:00 by AndreasM

WHDLoad ist ein Programm mit dem Amiga Spiele und Demos die nur auf Diskette verfügbar waren, auf Festplatte installiert werden können.

Dazu werden sogenannte Installations-Pakete benötigt sowie die Original-Disketten der jeweiligen Software.

Die Installations-Pakete können unter der URL http://www.whdload.de kostenlos geladen werden.

Folgende Pakete sind seit unserer letzten Meldung neu hinzu gekommen:

Tetris Pro - [updated] - (Logic System Productions/2000 A.D.) readme changed - Info - Image
Surf Ninjas - [improved] - (Creative Edge) supports another version, decruncher relocated, trainer added, new install script and icons - Info
Time Runner - [new] - (Red Rat) done by CFou! - Info
The Jetsons - [new] - George Jetson and the Legend of Robotopia</a> - (The Dreamers Guild) done by CFou! - [url=http://www.whdload.de/games/TheJetsonsRobotopia.html]Info
Suicide Mission - [new] - (MicroValue) done by CFou! - Info
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - [improved] - (Capstone) reduced required memory - Info
Screaming Wings - [new] - (Red Rat) done by CFou! - Info
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - [updated] - (Capstone) tested with original - Info
Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - [new] - (Capstone) done by CFou! - Info
Adidas Championship Football - [improved] - (Ocean ) more blitter delays inserted - Info
Jump Machine - [new] - (Kingsoft) done by Psygore - Info
Adidas Championship Football - [new] - (Ocean ) done by CFou! - Info
Spellbound - [improved] - (Psygnosis) new imager, decruncher relocated, highscore saving, 68000 quitkey, icons added - Info
Ghouls'n'Ghosts - [improved] - (Capcom/U.S.Gold) Score table ranking fixed, option for original cheat mode added - Info
Spellbound - [improved] - (Psygnosis) RawDIC imager used, decruncher relocated in fastmem, save hiscores, trainer added, 68000 quitkey, icons, hits and manual - Info
