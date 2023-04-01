Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
nvme_driver.lha - driver/storage - 53.1 - 24 KB - 26.03.2023 - Device driver for NVMe SSDs
amiarcadia.lha - emulation/gamesystem - 29.37 - 5 MB - 26.03.2023 - Signetics-based machines emulator
myblocktetris.lha - game/puzzle - 2.04 - 101 KB - 30.03.2023 - A small tetris-like game
vanillara.lha - game/strategy - 1.1 - 4 MB - 25.03.2023 - Red Alert/VanillaRA V1.1 Port for AmigaOS4
vanillatd.lha - game/strategy - 1.1 - 3 MB - 25.03.2023 - Tiberian Dawn/VanillaTD V1.1 Port for AmigaOS4
animwebconverter.lha - graphics/misc - 5.10 - 2 MB - 27.03.2023 - A web anim tool
avalanche.lha - utility/archive - 2.1 - 104 KB - 30.03.2023 - Simple ReAction GUI for xadmaster
avalanche_ita.lha - utility/archive - 2.1 - 6 KB - 31.03.2023 - Italian translation for Avalanche
amystromwifiswitch.lha - utility/misc - 1.2 - 2 MB - 29.03.2023 - Control and query the myStrom Wifi Switch
grimoriumpdf.lha - utility/text/misc - 2.40 - 4 MB - 30.03.2023 - PDF viewer written in Hollywood
amitube.lha - video/play - 1.4 - 1007 KB - 25.03.2023 - Direct stream and download YouTube videos
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 01.04.2023
