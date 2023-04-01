Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Super Silly Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks + - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Glizdor - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fundacja Edukacji Technologicznej - Update the publisher page
Bride Of The Robot - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Bride Of The Robot - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Breach - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Grey Slayer - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Super Skidmarks Farm Yard Edition - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Farm Yard Edition - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Enhanced Amiga CD-ROM Version - Update the game page - AGA, AmigaCD, ECS, OCS - 1998
Super Skidmarks Data Disks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1996
Unreal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Leatherneck - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Schach Deluxe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
GroÃmeister / Grossmeister - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Revolution - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Super Skidmarks - Update the game page - CD32 - 1995
Super Skidmarks - Update the game page - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Sex Olympics / Brad Stallion In Sex Olympics - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Bowls - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Bowls - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Bouncing Bill - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
NoName-Soft - Upload 1 Developer logo picture
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Upload 20 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1997
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1997
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Damian Gaska - Create one new artist page
Zloty Medalion / Golden Medalion, The / Goldmedaillon, Das - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1997
Bouncer (Diamond) - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Boulderdash Construction Kit - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Boulderdash Construction Kit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Boulderdash Construction Kit - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Boulderdash Construction Kit - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
BosCar - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1996
Blue Angels: Formation Flight Simulation - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Asgard Met Vikings - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 2013
Arnhem: The 'Market Garden' Operation - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Aquablast - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Air Strike USA - Upload 9 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Biuro Informatyczno-Wydawnicze - Create one new developer page
Oid - Update the artist page
Mr. Men Olympics - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Splodge - Create one new artist page
Oid - Create one new artist page
Inkie - Create one new artist page
Omitri - Create one new artist page
Unity - Create one new developer page
Gazza's Super Soccer - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Bodo Illgner's Super Soccer - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Bo Jackson Baseball - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Bloody Afternoon - Upload 3 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1989
Answer Back: Junior Quiz - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Angel Nieto Pole 500 - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Tie Break / adidas Tennis Championship - Upload 7 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Discovery: Trivia 1 - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Trivia 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Trivia 1 - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Science - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Science - Upload 5 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Science - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Spell Version - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Spell Version - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - OCS - 1988
Discovery: Spell Version - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Mr. Men Olympics - Upload 19 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mr. Men Olympics - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mr. Men Olympics - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Discovery: Spell Version - Update the Double Barrel Screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Vaxine - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Vaxine - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
ADI Italiano 2a Media - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Italiano 2a Media - Upload 4 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 5a Elementare - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Xevious - Upload 6 Screenshot pictures - ECS - 2023
Xevious - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS - 2023
Xevious - Create one new game page - ECS - 2023
Mark McDougall (tcdev) - Create one new artist page
Castles II: Siege And Conquest - Update the game page - CD32 - 1993
ADI French: 13/14 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 4Ã¨me FranÃ§ais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Italiano 2a Media - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Italiano 2a Media - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Italiano 2a Media - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Matematica 2a Media - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI 5Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI English: 12/13 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI English: 11/12 Years - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
ADI 6Ã¨me Anglais - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 1a Media - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 5a Elementare - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 5a Elementare - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
ADI Inglese 5a Elementare - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Amiga Spiele 1 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Amiga Spiele 1 - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Quiz - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Okey - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Okey - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Quiz - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Minigolf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Think! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Terror Liner - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Running Boy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Mathe Junior 4 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Mathe Junior 3 - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Mathe Junior 1 / Mathe FÃ¼r Kinder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Manager (OASE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Liga Manager - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Joker-Poker - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Intelligenztest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Dungeon Flipper - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Colo-Quest - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cafe Du Globe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brain Challenge: The Arena Of Death - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ballistic Diplomacy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Bahnhof - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Backgammon Royal - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1996
Mathe Junior 2 / Arithmetik II - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Taran Im Abenteuerland - Update the game page - AmigaNG PPCâAmigaPPC (AmigaOS 4), ECS, PegasosâSam460âAmigaPPC (MorphOS), OCS - 1990
17 + 4 (OASE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Roulette (OASE) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Roulette (OASE) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Return To Earth - Upload 2 Disk scan pictures - OCS - 1988
Return To Earth - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Roulette-Royal / Amiga Roulette - Upload 1 Box scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Roulette-Royal / Amiga Roulette - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hiscon Rescue - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Panzer Strike - Update the game page - OCS - 1988
Global Conflict - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Team - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1995
Talking Storybook, The: The Three Bears - Upload 8 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1989
Talking Storybook, The: The Three Bears - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1989
Talking Storybook, The: The Three Bears - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Lisa K. Wood - Update the artist page
Talking Storybook, The: The Three Bears - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1989
Auto Duel - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Auto Duel - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Amberstar - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Amberstar - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Ports Of Call - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Castle Master II: The Crypt - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Castle Master II: The Crypt - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Questron II - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Questron II - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Phantasie - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Phantasie - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Paladin 2 - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paladin 2 - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Paladin 2 - Upload 3 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Keys To Maramon, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Keys To Maramon, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Ishar 3: The Seven Gates Of Infinity - Upload 3 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Ishar 2: Messengers Of Doom - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1993
Ishar 2: Messengers Of Doom - Upload 3 Game manual - AGA - 1993
Heimdall 2: Into The Hall Of Worlds - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1994
Heimdall 2: Into The Hall Of Worlds - Upload 2 Game manual - AGA - 1994
Four Crystals Of Trazere, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Four Crystals Of Trazere, The - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Twilight's Ransom - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Twilight's Ransom - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Twilight's Ransom - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Trinity - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Trinity - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Return Of Medusa, The: Rings Of Medusa II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Return Of Medusa, The: Rings Of Medusa II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Rings Of Medusa - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Rings Of Medusa - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Plundered Hearts - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1986
Plundered Hearts - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1986
Plundered Hearts - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Plundered Hearts - Upload 3 Game manual - OCS - 1986
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Mixed-Up Mother Goose - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Mixed-Up Mother Goose (Enhanced) - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mixed-Up Mother Goose (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mixed-Up Mother Goose (Enhanced) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Mixed-Up Mother Goose (Enhanced) - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Stealth Affair, The / James Bond: The Stealth Affair - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stealth Affair, The / James Bond: The Stealth Affair - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hero's Quest: So You Want To Be A Hero - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hero's Quest: So You Want To Be A Hero - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Hero's Quest: So You Want To Be A Hero - Upload 2 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Off-The-Wall Productions - Create one new developer page
Border Zone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Border Zone - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures - OCS - 1987
Border Zone - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Border Zone - Upload 2 Game manual - OCS - 1987
Altered Destiny - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Altered Destiny - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Federation Of Free Traders / Federation / FOFT - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Federation Quest 1: B.S.S. Jane Seymour - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Federation Quest 1: B.S.S. Jane Seymour - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Federation Quest 1: B.S.S. Jane Seymour - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
