Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
AmiSSL-5.8-OS3.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 3.4M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.8-OS4.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.8-SDK.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
F1GP2023Carset.lha - 0.2 SAU - game/data - 8K - 2023 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.11 - game/edit - 4.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.11 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha - 29.37 - misc/emu - 5.1M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
AmiArcadia.lha - 29.37 - misc/emu - 4.6M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
hasMMU.lha - 1.0 - util/cli - 24K - checks for a working MMU - (readme)
MCE-MOS.lha - 14.12 beta - game/edit - 3.9M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha - 29.37 - misc/emu - 4.9M - Signetics-based machines emulator - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.107 - dev/debug - 167K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
Kp2023-TheNomad.lha - - demo/sound - 685K - The Nomad, Music disk by Kp 03/2023 - (readme)
libmikmod.i386-aros.lha - 3.3.11.1 - dev/lib - 1.0M - Portable sound library (music modules) - (readme)
ptplayer.lha - 6.3 - mus/play - 31K - ProTracker player w/ support for ext. sfx - (readme)
ADiffView.lha - 2.3 - util/misc - 130K - Graphical ASCII file compare/diff viewer - (readme)
AmyStromWiFiSwitch.lha - 1.2 - misc/misc - 7.6M - Control and query the myStrom Wifi Sw... - (readme)
AppLhA.lha - 1.0 - util/arc - 29K - Tool for unpacking LhA- and LzX archives - (readme)
avalanche.lha - 2.1 - util/arc - 104K - ReAction unarchive GUI for xfd/xadmaster - (readme)
giominostage.lha - 1.1 - game/wb - 1.1M - GI Omino Stage Game - (readme)
MuFastZero.lha - 40.21.1 - util/boot - 158K - MuLib ZeroP. remapper, replaces FastExe - (readme)
TunnelsAndTrolls.lha - 4.45 - game/role - 18M - Implementation of Tunnels & Trolls RPG - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 01.04.2023 - 09:00 by AndreasM
