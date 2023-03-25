Das OS4 Depot ist eine Software-Sammlung für das AmigaOS 4 und ist unter der URL http://www.os4depot.net ereichbar.
Mit über 3.000 Files dürfte es inzwischen die größte Sammlung an Software-Titeln für das AmigaOS 4 sein.
Wie auch im Aminet, wird hier die Software in der Regel von den Programmierern selbst veröffentlicht und der User kann sie kostenlos downloaden.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Os4 Depot hinzugefügt worden:
seq.lha - audio/misc - 2.6 - 414 KB - 18.03.2023 - MIDI sequencer
vintagesongplayer.lha - audio/play - 2.55 - 2 MB - 18.03.2023 - A JukeBox multiformat player
amissl-sdk.lha - development/misc - 5.8 - 2 MB - 23.03.2023 - SDK for AmiSSL
maestrixreloaded.lha - driver/audio - 2.1 - 1 MB - 18.03.2023 - Reloaded on PowerPC!
petsciirobots.lha - game/action - r1 - 2 MB - 19.03.2023 - PETSCII Robots ported to SDL
terri-fried.lha - game/misc - - 2 MB - 19.03.2023 - Everyone is dead except for... an egg.
unext.lha - game/platform - 1.0 - 26 MB - 23.03.2023 - Super Mario Clone!
fheroes2.lha - game/strategy - v1.0 - 8 MB - 18.03.2023 - Engine Heroes of Might and Magic II game
mce.lha - game/utility - 14.11 - 4 MB - 23.03.2023 - Multi-game Character Editor
amissl.lha - library/misc - 5.8 - 3 MB - 23.03.2023 - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
amigemini.lha - network/browser - 0.10 - 239 KB - 20.03.2023 - Gemini, Spartan, Gopher + Finger browser
sylpheed-src.lha - network/email - 3.0.3r3 - 1 MB - 18.03.2023 - Sources of Sylpheed 3.0.3 for AmiCygnix
sylpheed.lha - network/email - 3.0.3r3 - 21 MB - 18.03.2023 - E-mail client for AmiCygnix with IMAP4
nm2mw.lha - utility/misc - - 2 KB - 23.03.2023 - NewMouse events into native IECLASS_MOUSEWHEEL
vamp.lha - video/play - 3.05 - 2 MB - 23.03.2023 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
News URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: OS4Depot.net
News Source URL: http://www.os4depot.net/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem OS4 Depot
Published 25.03.2023 - 10:19 by AndreasM
Back to previous page