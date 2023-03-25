 

 

 

Last Magazine

More informations

Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage


Neue Uploads im MorphOS Storage

Published 25.03.2023 - 10:19 by AndreasM

Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.

Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.

Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.

Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.

Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:

Image Nathan Hesterman Image PhotoMosaic_1.0.lha (Graphics/Misc) 1 MB / Mar 24 2023
Image AmiSSL Open Source Team Image AmiSSL_5.8-68k.lha (Network/SSL) 3 MB / Mar 23 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VAMP_3.05.lha (Multimedia) 2 MB / Mar 23 2023
Image Thomas Richter Image SnoopDos_3.11_68k.lha (System/Monitoring) 180 KB / Mar 23 2023
Image Beworld Image Terri-Fried.lha (Games/Misc) 180 KB / Mar 20 2023
Image THENDIC France Image Pegasos.zip (Videos) 81 MB / Mar 19 2023
Image Damien Stewart Image MaestrixReloaded_2.1.lha (Audio/Drivers) 1 MB / Mar 19 2023
Image bPlan Image April-avi.lha (Videos) 9 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image bPlan Image April-mov.lha (Videos) 7 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image Bplan Image How_to_build_the_machine-reloaded-mpg.lha (Videos) 49 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image bPlan Image How_to_build_the_machine-mpg.lha (Videos) 18 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image bPlan Image How_to_build_the_machine-avi.lha (Videos) 11 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image bPlan Image Efika.lha (Videos) 9 MB / Mar 18 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VintageSongPlayer_2.55.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
Image BeWorld Image Bochs_2.7.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
Image BeWorld Image X-Moto_0.6.2.lha (Games/Sport) 42 MB / Mar 17 2023
Image J.C. Herran Martin Image VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Mar 17 2023
Back to previous page