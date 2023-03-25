Das MorphOS Storage ist eine Sammlung von Software für MorphOS:
http://www.morphos-storage.net.
Mit mehr als 400 Archiven, in alphabetischer Reihenfolge oder Kategorie durchsuchbar und Suchfunktionen.
Ihr habt Zugriff auf Info-Texte, Readme, Entwickler-Webseiten, Bildern und Videos, sowie die Möglichkeit Software zu kommentieren.
Ihr könnt Dateien oder Schnappschüsse, Video, URL, usw vorschlagen, um die Inhalte zu verbessern.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung wurden folgende neue Files im MorphOS Storage
hinzugefügt:
Nathan Hesterman PhotoMosaic_1.0.lha (Graphics/Misc) 1 MB / Mar 24 2023
AmiSSL Open Source Team AmiSSL_5.8-68k.lha (Network/SSL) 3 MB / Mar 23 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VAMP_3.05.lha (Multimedia) 2 MB / Mar 23 2023
Thomas Richter SnoopDos_3.11_68k.lha (System/Monitoring) 180 KB / Mar 23 2023
Beworld Terri-Fried.lha (Games/Misc) 180 KB / Mar 20 2023
THENDIC France Pegasos.zip (Videos) 81 MB / Mar 19 2023
Damien Stewart MaestrixReloaded_2.1.lha (Audio/Drivers) 1 MB / Mar 19 2023
bPlan April-avi.lha (Videos) 9 MB / Mar 18 2023
bPlan April-mov.lha (Videos) 7 MB / Mar 18 2023
Bplan How_to_build_the_machine-reloaded-mpg.lha (Videos) 49 MB / Mar 18 2023
bPlan How_to_build_the_machine-mpg.lha (Videos) 18 MB / Mar 18 2023
bPlan How_to_build_the_machine-avi.lha (Videos) 11 MB / Mar 18 2023
bPlan Efika.lha (Videos) 9 MB / Mar 18 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VintageSongPlayer_2.55.lha (Audio/Players) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
BeWorld Bochs_2.7.lha (Emulation) 1 MB / Mar 17 2023
BeWorld X-Moto_0.6.2.lha (Games/Sport) 42 MB / Mar 17 2023
J.C. Herran Martin VidentiumPicta_2.60.lha (Graphics/Tools) 2 MB / Mar 17 2023
News URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News Source: MorphOS Storage
News Source URL: http://www.morphos-storage.net/index.php?all=1
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
