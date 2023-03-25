Bei der Hall of Light handelt es sich um die größte Datenbank mit Informationen über Amiga Spiele.
Hier findet ihr Screenshots, Scans von Verpackungen, Level-Bilder, Cheats, Systemanforderungen, Programmierer, Publisher und vieles, vieles mehr.
http://hol.abime.net
Espionage - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Escape From The Planet Of The Robot Monsters - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Escape From Colditz - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Escape From Colditz - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Recognize Me / Riconoscimi / Reconnais-Moi / Erkenne Mich / ReconÃ³ceme - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Epic - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Entity (Loriciel) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Entity (Loriciel) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Emperor Of The Mines - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Emmanuelle - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Elvira: The Arcade Game - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Elite / Elite Plus - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Elfmania - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1994
Elf (Ocean) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Hudson Hawk - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Edd The Duck! - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Edd The Duck! - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
ESWAT: Cyber Police - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dynasty Wars - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dynasty Wars - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dynamite DÃ¼x - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dylan Dog 04: Ombre - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 03: Storia Di Nessuno - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 02: Ritorno Al Crepuscolo - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dylan Dog 01: La Regina Delle Tenebre - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Drivin' Force - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon's Lair III: The Curse Of Mordread - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dragon's Lair III: The Curse Of Mordread - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Dragon's Lair III: The Curse Of Mordread - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
DragonScape - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dragon Wars - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dragon Spirit - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Dragon Spirit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Dragon Breed - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dr. Fruit - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Dr. Fruit - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon II: The Revenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Double Dragon 3: The Rosetta Stone - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Donald's Alphabet Chase / Donald Und Das Magische Alphabet / Donald Et L'Alphabet Magique - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1988
Donald's Alphabet Chase / Donald Und Das Magische Alphabet / Donald Et L'Alphabet Magique - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1988
Donald's Alphabet Chase / Donald Und Das Magische Alphabet / Donald Et L'Alphabet Magique - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Donald's Alphabet Chase / Donald Und Das Magische Alphabet / Donald Et L'Alphabet Magique - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Domination - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Dojo Dan / Woo-Lan Kid, The - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Round The Bend! / Doc Croc's Outrageous Adventures - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Round The Bend! / Doc Croc's Outrageous Adventures - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Round The Bend! / Doc Croc's Outrageous Adventures - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kathedrale, Die - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Kathedrale, Die - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dick Tracy: The Crime Solving Adventure (Disney) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Devious Designs - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Devious Designs - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Devious Designs - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1993
Desert Strike: Return To The Gulf - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Lion King, The / Roi Lion, Le / KÃ¶nig Der LÃ¶wen, Der / Re Leone, Il - Update the game page - AGA - 1995
Lion King, The / Roi Lion, Le / KÃ¶nig Der LÃ¶wen, Der / Re Leone, Il - Update the Game manual comments - AGA - 1995
Demon Wars - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Wars - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Wars - Upload 3 Misc screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Wars - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Wars - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Wars - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Demon Blue - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Demolition - Update the game page - OCS - 1987
Demolition - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1987
Deep Space - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1986
Deep Core - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Death Or Glory: The Battle Of Morgan / Death Or Glory: Das Erbe Von Morgan - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Death Sword - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Death Sword - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
Death Mask - Update the Game manual comments - AGA, ECS, OCS - 1995
Days Of Thunder - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Days Of Thunder - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Update the Game manual comments - CD32 - 1994
Darkseed / Dark Seed - Upload 1 Game manual - CD32 - 1994
Darkman - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Darkman - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Daley Thompson's Olympic Challenge - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
D-Day: The Beginning Of The End (Impressions) - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1994
Cytadela - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1995
Cyberpunks - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Cybercon III - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cybercon III - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crystals Of Arborea - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crystals Of Arborea - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Cruise For A Corpse - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Cruise For A Corpse - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crime Wave - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crime City - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crazy Cars III - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crazy Cars III - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crazy Cars III - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Crazy Cars - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1987
Covert Action - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
MouseQuest - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Four Crystals Of Trazere, The - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1992
Heart Of The Dragon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1991
Dr. Xes: The Shrink In A Box - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1987
Dr. Xes: The Shrink In A Box - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1987
Fury Of The Furries - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1993
Fury Of The Furries - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1993
adidas Championship Football / adidas Golden Shoe - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Football / adidas Golden Shoe - Upload 52 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
adidas Championship Football / adidas Golden Shoe - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Jason Brashill - Create one new artist page
James O'Connor - Create one new artist page
MAX (Maximum Action Xtra) - Upload 2 Misc screenshot pictures -
MAX (Maximum Action Xtra) - Update the Game manual comments -
MAX (Maximum Action Xtra) - Upload 1 Game manual -
Strike Force Harrier - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1988
Strike Force Harrier - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1988
MegaTraveller 1: The Zhodani Conspiracy - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
MegaTraveller 1: The Zhodani Conspiracy - Update the Misc screenshot comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
MegaTraveller 1: The Zhodani Conspiracy - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1991
Ambermoon - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - ECS, OCS - 1993
Ambermoon - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1993
Rick Dangerous (Enhanced) - Update the game page - ECS - 2023
Wings - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Batman The Movie / Batman - Update the game page - OCS - 1989
Crossword Construction Set (Markt & Technik) - Update the game page - ECS, OCS - 1991
Crossword Construction Set (Designing Minds) - Upload 2 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crossword Construction Set (Designing Minds) - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
Crossword Construction Set (Designing Minds) - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Update the Box scan comments - ECS, OCS - 1990
Turrican - Upload 4 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
Stoppt Den Calippo Fresser - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - ECS, OCS - 1992
Oil Imperium - Update the Game manual comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Game manual - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Disk scan picture - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Update the Misc screenshot comments - OCS - 1989
Oil Imperium - Upload 1 Misc screenshot picture - OCS - 1989
Silent Service II - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1991
Silent Service II - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1991
Future Tank - Upload 1 Box scan picture - OCS - 1988
Future Tank - Upload 2 Box scan pictures - OCS - 1988
What a Memory - Upload 1 Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 10 Screenshot pictures - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Upload 1 Double Barrel Screenshot picture - ECS, OCS - 1990
What a Memory - Create one new game page - ECS, OCS - 1990
Brainball - Update the Game manual comments - ECS, OCS - 1992
Brainball - Upload 1 Game manual - ECS, OCS - 1992
Neue HOL Uploads
Published 25.03.2023 - 10:19
