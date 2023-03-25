The Aros Archives ist eine Software-Sammlung für AROS Research Operating System und ist unter der URL http://archives.aros-exec.org ereichbar .
Ebenswo wie im Aminet haben hier Programmierer die Möglichkeit ihre Software hochzuladen um sie den Usern zur Verfügung zu stellen.
Mit fast 1.000 Uploads ist inwzwischen eine interessante Software-Sammlung für AROS zusammen gekommen.
The Aros Archives wurde 2005 von Björn Hagström gegründet.
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem The Aros Archives hinzugefügt worden:
photomosaic.lha - audio - 1.0 - 3 MB - 23.03.2023 - Make Photo Mosaic from photo collection
vintagesongplayer.lha - audio/play - 2.55 - 2 MB - 17.03.2023 - A JukeBox multiformat player
eurochamp.lha - document/misc - 1.42 - 247 KB - 21.03.2023 - statistics euro soccer 1960-2020
worldcup.lha - document/misc - 2.10 - 655 KB - 21.03.2023 - Soccer World Cup statistics 1930-2022
lightwave_quick_guide.zip - document/tutorial - Final - 113 MB - 22.03.2023 - Video Tuttorial for Lightwave 3d v4-v5
tecnoballz.i386-aros.zip - game/puzzle - 0.93.1 - 3 MB - 19.03.2023 - brick breaking game.
icon_pack_app_kensv4.lha - graphics/icon - 1 - 168 KB - 21.03.2023 - application drawer icon kens v4
muiplot.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - graphics/misc - 0.1 - 263 KB - 17.03.2023 - Simple function plotter
mcamiga.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - utility/filetool - 1.0 - 295 KB - 17.03.2023 - File Manager
hex2.x86_64-v11-aros.lha - utility/misc - 0.2 - 243 KB - 17.03.2023 - Calculator with variables
vamp.lha - video/play - 3.05 - 2 MB - 23.03.2023 - Virtual Amiga Multimedia Player
News URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News Source: Aros-Exec.org
News Source URL: http://archives.aros-exec.org/share/FULLINDEX.readme
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
