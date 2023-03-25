Das Aminet ist die größte legale Software-Sammlung für den Amiga. Gegründet 1992, hat es sich zu der ersten Anlaufstelle für User entwickelt, die Software für den Amiga suchen.
In der Regel wird die Software direkt durch die Programmierer hochgeladen. Das Aminet hat inzwischen eine Größe von über 30 GByte.
Das Aminet ist im Web unter der URL http://www.aminet.net und als FTP-Server unter ftp://main.aminet.net ereichbar. Desweiteren gibt es diverse Mirrors
Seit unserer letzten Meldung sind folgende Uploads dem Aminet hinzugefügt worden:
WhatIFF2.09.lha - - mags/misc - 1.5M - What IFF? #2.09-March-2023 - (readme)
MaestrixReloaded.lha - 2.1 - driver/audio - 1.2M - The Maestrix 2: Reloaded on PowerPC! - (readme)
ShowMem.lha - 2.09 - util/moni - 15K - Shows memory fragmentation via gfx - (readme)
SteMarRegAMOSSources.lha - Fifth uploa... - dev/amos - 398K - 10 AMOS sources+exes by Stefano Regattin - (readme)
sylpheed-src.lha - 3.0.3r3 - comm/mail - 1.3M - Sources of Sylpheed 3.0.3r3 (AmiCygnix) - (readme)
sylpheed.lha - 3.0.3r3 - comm/mail - 21M - Sylpheed e-mail for AmiCygnix with IMAP4 - (readme)
AmiGemini.lha - 0.10 - comm/net - 239K - Gemini, Spartan, Gopher + Finger browser - (readme)
COP.lha - 1.106 - dev/debug - 167K - Low Level Debugger - (readme)
gse.lha - 1.050 - game/edit - 17K - Editor for Gunship2000 roster files - (readme)
MMULib.lha - 47.5.4 - util/libs - 786K - Library to ctrl the MC68K MMUs - (readme)
MuForce.lha - 47.1 - dev/debug - 325K - V40 Enforcer,detect illegal RAM accesses - (readme)
MuGuardianAngel.lha - 40.52 - dev/debug - 347K - detect accesses to non-allocated mem - (readme)
OsGrind.lha - 40.4 - dev/debug - 30K - Configurable Os argument checker - (readme)
SegTracker.lha - 47.1 - dev/debug - 17K - A global SegList tracking utility - (readme)
eurochamp.lha - 1.42 - docs/misc - 247K - Soccer Euro Champs 1960-2020 statistics - (readme)
PcmciaCD.lha - 1.3 - driver/media - 11K - ATAPI PCMCIA CD driver Sony Vaio - (readme)
VATestprogram.zip - 4.71 beta: - util/misc - 7.3M - Versatile Amiga Testprogram - (readme)
worldcup.lha - 2.10 - docs/misc - 655K - Statistics of World Cups 1930-2022 - (readme)
Gunship.jpg - - game/hint - 375K - A500/2000 Gunship Keyboard Overlay - (readme)
PhotoMosaic.lha - 1.0 - gfx/misc - 2.9M - Make Photo Mosaic from photo collection - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.8-OS3.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 3.4M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.8-OS4.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 3.1M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library - (readme)
AmiSSL-5.8-SDK.lha - 5.8 - util/libs - 2.3M - OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library SDK - (readme)
F1GP2023Carset.lha - 0.2 SAU - game/data - 8K - 2023 Carset for F1GP - (readme)
MCE-OS4.lha - 14.11 - game/edit - 4.1M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
MCE.lha - 14.11 - game/edit - 3.6M - Multi-game Character Editor - (readme)
News URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News Source: Aminet.net
News Source URL: http://aminet.net/search?o_date=equal&date=
News posted by: AndreasM
eMail: andreas@amigafuture.de
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Neue Uploads aus dem Aminet
Published 25.03.2023 - 10:19 by AndreasM
Back to previous page