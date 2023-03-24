Games That Werent schreibt:
Nur wenige Exemplare von Adidas Championship Football in Frankreich von Ocean Software wurden jemals verkauft. Es war bekannt, dass eine Handvoll Exemplare existierte, die aber noch nicht konserviert worden waren. Dies änderte sich am 22. März dank Galahad mit einer weiteren großen Erhaltungsmaßnahme.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2023/03 ... more-26665
Games That Werent: Adidas Championship Football -recovered
Published 24.03.2023 - 15:43 by AndreasM
