Games That Werent schreibt:
Gun Fury wurde als ein "thinking man's shoot-em-up" beschrieben und war eine späte Amiga-Veröffentlichung, die von Binary Emotions erwartet wurde und 1997 unter dem Guildhall Leisure-Label veröffentlicht werden sollte.
https://www.gamesthatwerent.com/2023/03/gun-fury/
Navigation
«
«
«
Amiga Future
«
Community
«
Knowledge
«
Last Magazine
The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.
More informations
«
Service
«
Search
«
Social Media
«
Advertisement
«
Partnerlinks
Amiga Future Nachrichten PortalBack to previous page
Games That Werent: Gun Fury
Published 24.03.2023 - 00:45 by AndreasM
Back to previous page