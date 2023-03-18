 

 

 

The Amiga Future 161 was released on the March 5th.

Amiga Videos auf Youtube

Published 18.03.2023 - 10:40 by AndreasM

Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.

In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.

Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.

Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.

Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:

Alles Spielkram: F/A-18 Interceptor - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) Deutsch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttcuVaiemZk


AMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VirtuaGP Melbourne - Commodore Amiga - 720

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=noTOWYsnlG0


Amigos Retro Gaming: Amigathon 2023 Full Stream Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=36k2ftXxuKY


Deflektor - A laserific puzzle challenge! Amigos: Everything Amiga 393

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jBWU92jiyo


BitBeamCannon: Projects Update for March 14 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MM4hqpF4ML4


Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 500 plus 2mb and the differences between it and a regular 500

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M3LfM-I5JTU


FairLight TV #71, Sociology of the scene with Hedning of GP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NuM_vMU7jqY


Last Ninja 2 The Basement (HKvalhe's 4ch Correct LN2 Basement Amiga Rocky Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqbLvTpWCsw


Last Ninja 2 The Office Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Office Loader Groovy Edition) - Helge Kvalheim

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lV5dLGa1Tg8


Hold and Modify: Amiga PiStorm32 - Pi4 Update! It Works!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDuVh-zOwdc&t=13s


Hold and Modify: GO FOR SPEED! Boot from onboard PiStorm32 mSD!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJz2-vekIDU


Hold and Modify: Amiga PiStorm32 and COOLING IT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VKt0VgO4LsE


it's a P/XEL thing: 16 Public Domain AMIGA Games - Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uD9D28nut8


Galaxy Blast Review for the Commodore Amiga by John Gage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SzQhB3BhK84


Manga 303: Operation Sirius ( Amiga OS4 )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hO6ihU6gtA


Manga 303: Ring around the World ( 2023 ) Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQOoZiHTiig


5 Minuten - Bits & Bytes (Teil 3) - Yesterchips Museum

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne_TefOLZcg


NIKS - Retro Game Channel: Hippo Player on Amiga 1200. Pistorm32.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaT4Sj6X9p4


OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KuKzQ17Vw_w


Pretty Old Pixel: Eye of the Beholder [re.play - #18] Einführung in die Amiga Version [German/Deutsch]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjoqMREn4ww


RetroGamingMusic: Enigma Amiga Demo Music Performed Live!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eDKSiRszpY


RetroGamingMusic: Midnight Resistance game music played live!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwRTt6O66mY


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 10.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0lcmugmDpc


RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 11.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vt4BX11melM


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Paradise - Spot the Dot v1.6 cracktro (1992)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gulk_ZD54Rw&t=13s


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision One of Alpha Flight - Best Bob Demo (1989)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kygWO8vRvZM


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Area 08 - Hot Stuff (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=asrJitipoEw


rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Three Parts (1990)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm5vQ51Mbxw


Scene World Magazine: Scene World Podcast Episode #161 - JowyBear

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlrMpBOhM5E


Screen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Agony (1992) - Commodore Amiga

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F__ctRL9lJE


Torque: AmiKit 12 - Installing Amiga on Windows 11 (German)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h3kHpMHsyOw


Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga video capture - OSSC, VGA and SCART

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TABuzp18hk

