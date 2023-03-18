Praktisch täglich gibt es neue Videos rund um das Thema Amiga auf Youtube.In dieser Newsmeldung, die wöchentlich erscheint, wollen wir euch diese Videos auflisten.Natürlich ist das hier nur eine kleine Auswahl. Auch wir kennen nicht alle Youtube-Channels für den Amiga.Solltet ihr also gute Channels auf Youtube kennen, dann sagt uns Bescheid. Dann können wir diese in unsere News-Meldungen mit aufnehmen.Unter folgenden Links findet ihre zufällige Auwahl an Youtube-Video rund um den Amiga die seit unserer letzten News-Meldung veröffentlicht wurden:Alles Spielkram: F/A-18 Interceptor - Lets Play ( Amiga 500 ) DeutschAMIGA FACTORY: Gameplay VirtuaGP Melbourne - Commodore Amiga - 720Amigos Retro Gaming: Amigathon 2023 Full Stream Part 2Deflektor - A laserific puzzle challenge! Amigos: Everything Amiga 393BitBeamCannon: Projects Update for March 14 2023Chris Edwards Restoration: Amiga 500 plus 2mb and the differences between it and a regular 500FairLight TV #71, Sociology of the scene with Hedning of GPLast Ninja 2 The Basement (HKvalhe's 4ch Correct LN2 Basement Amiga Rocky Edition) - Helge KvalheimLast Ninja 2 The Office Loader (HKvalhe's 4ch LN2 Office Loader Groovy Edition) - Helge KvalheimHold and Modify: Amiga PiStorm32 - Pi4 Update! It Works!Hold and Modify: GO FOR SPEED! Boot from onboard PiStorm32 mSD!Hold and Modify: Amiga PiStorm32 and COOLING IT!it's a P/XEL thing: 16 Public Domain AMIGA Games - Part 2Galaxy Blast Review for the Commodore Amiga by John GageManga 303: Operation Sirius ( Amiga OS4 )Manga 303: Ring around the World ( 2023 ) Amiga5 Minuten - Bits & Bytes (Teil 3) - Yesterchips MuseumNIKS - Retro Game Channel: Hippo Player on Amiga 1200. Pistorm32.OldAndNewVideoGames: Best Obscure Amiga Games You've Never Heard Of - Part 4Pretty Old Pixel: Eye of the Beholder [re.play - #18] Einführung in die Amiga Version [German/Deutsch]RetroGamingMusic: Enigma Amiga Demo Music Performed Live!RetroGamingMusic: Midnight Resistance game music played live!RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 10.RetroMatze: Erben der Erde: Die große Suche (AMIGA CD) / Review & Let's Play - Teil 11.rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Paradise - Spot the Dot v1.6 cracktro (1992)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Vision One of Alpha Flight - Best Bob Demo (1989)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Area 08 - Hot Stuff (1990)rtiainen: Commodore Amiga demo: Elite Inc. - Three Parts (1990)Scene World Magazine: Scene World Podcast Episode #161 - JowyBearScreen Shooters: [ Flashback ] Agony (1992) - Commodore AmigaTorque: AmiKit 12 - Installing Amiga on Windows 11 (German)Yawning Angel Retro: Amiga video capture - OSSC, VGA and SCART